Illinois' Jackson Buchanan and Max Herendeen Earn All-America Honors
It has been a memorable week for Illinois men's golf: Senior Jackson Buchanan and sophomore Max Herendeen were named honorable mention selections on the 2025 Golfweek All-America Team, while Buchanan, on the heels of a spectacular final college campaign, also recently punched his ticket to the 2025 U.S. Open – his second consecutive appearance in the PGA major.
Buchanan capped his college career in style at U.S. Open qualifying by firing off a two-round total of 126 (18-under) to claim one of five available spots at the site. Buchanan will make his pro debut and join fellow Illini alums Thomas Detry and Brian Campbell at Oakmont (Pennsylvania) Country Club next week.
Buchanan's qualification for the U.S. Open was the icing on the cake of a season that already included the 2025 Byron Nelson Award and a trip to the collegiate golf championships. He ended the year with a career-best stroke average of 70.93, ranked 37th in the NCAA and rose as high as 11th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).
Herendeen is already well on his way toward a similarly decorated career, earning Golfweek All-America honors for the second straight year. A Bellevue, Washington, native, he was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection for the second year in a row and finished the season ranked 38th in the NCAA. He led the Illini with a team-best stroke average of 70.85 and rose as high as 24th in the WAGR.
With Buchanan making his second straight appearance on one of golf's biggest stages and Herendeen emerging as one of the top amateur golfers in the country, Illinois golf continues to thrive on both the collegiate and professional stages.