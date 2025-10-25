Staff Picks: Who Is the Better Illinois Coach – Bret Bielema or Brad Underwood?
They will never meet on the field or court, and if anything, they are two of the more mutually supportive and simpatico Division I college football and basketball coaches you'll find at a school anywhere. So why are we pitting Illinois' Bret Bielema and Brad Underwood against one another?
Because it's a fun sports debate and we are, if nothing else, stirrers of the pot. Truth be told, there's a lot of admiration around the Illinois on SI headquarters for both coaches, and it's impossible not to notice how each has helped breathe life into once-stagnant (or worse) programs.
But as we bear witness to the rise of both Illini football and basketball – what a time to be alive! – and as the gridiron season spills over onto the hardcourt, we couldn't help ourselves in posing the question to our staff: Who is the better coach – Bielema or Underwood?
Jason Langendorf
I've been critical of Underwood as a game coach, but consider the results: Six consecutive 20-win seasons and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances (including an Elite Eight run) is rock-solid stuff. It could even be argued that Underwood's looser reins are part of the draw of Illini basketball, which has fed into his inarguable recruiting success. But there's no question who has done more with less: Underwood inherited a brand. Bielema took over a program in smoking ruins. Bielema routinely gets the most out of his resources. Meanwhile, Underwood, in my estimation, too often leaves money on the table.
The pick: Bielema
Steve Greenberg
You can have only one. I don’t love Underwood, whose in-game coaching can be frustrating and whose player-retention issues are even more puzzling than that. But Underwood’s teams keep checking in at a high level, so my vote is with him – even though I hold Bielema’s calculated, meticulous approach to program-building in very high regard. Win 10 again, maybe even break through to the College Football Playoff, and we’ll have to revisit this question pronto.
The pick: Underwood
Jackson Langendorf
Recency bias may tilt this one in favor of Bielema, but what Underwood has done over the past decade or so is beyond compare – even by the efforts of his fellow Illini head coach in Bielema. The basketball program has been reignited, and its fan base is stronger and more involved than it has been in decades, all thanks to Underwood. Meanwhile, Bielema is doing equally admirable work, but (over an admittedly shorter timeline) he hasn’t shown the same level of consistency.
The pick: Underwood
Pranav Hegde
Although Bielema has performed minor miracles in reviving Illinois football, the edge still goes to
Underwood. When he took over in 2017, Illinois had strayed far from its glory days. Now, the Illini are perennial Big Ten contenders and regulars in the AP Top 25, with 20-win seasons now expected. Underwood's greatest strength lies in his adaptability; year after year, he has evolved his recruiting strategy and adjusted his playing style to fit his roster. Bielema has unquestionably transformed Illinois football, but Underwood’s sustained success and consistency make him the benchmark for coaching excellence in Champaign.
The pick: Underwood
Jared Shlensky
Underwood has underachieved with the Illini, but I believe this is the year Illinois basketball breaks out. The talent is there, and so is the experience. The same can't be said for Illinois football. Let's face it: Illinois is a basketball school. Football remains an afterthought. So even though he has done less with more, I'm going with Underwood strictly based on my optimism for this season. But let's not get it twisted: Anything short of a Sweet 16 appearance this year will be unacceptable for Underwood and the Illini.