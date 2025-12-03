Three Key Observations From Illinois WBB's Impressive Blowout of Bellarmine
The Illinois women's basketball team (7-1) didn’t need its best shooting night to cruise past Bellarmine on Tuesday, instead relying on their other talents in overwhelming the Knights 90-41 at State Farm Center in Champaign.
It was a game that showcased what this Illini team can be at its best: deep, connected and capable of wearing opponents down with relentless defensive pressure. On another night when the threes refused to fall (3-for-22), Illinois controlled seemingly every other phase of the game, extended its winning streak and continued to build its identity as Big Ten play approaches.
Here are three other key observations from the Illini's win:
1. Illinois’ defense is becoming suffocating
The numbers speak for themselves: Illinois held Bellarmine to just 41 points and 20 percent shooting from the field. The Knights finished with only 11 made field goals across four quarters and went 6-for-26 on threes, securing for the Illini one of their most dominant defensive statistical outings of the season.
Illinois forced 20 turnovers, turning many of those takeaways into transition opportunities, and the rebounding margin was just as lopsided. The Illini grabbed 64 total boards – including a staggering 27 on the offensive end, which matched Bellarmine’s total rebounds. The Knights had only five assists, showing how little offensive rhythm they were able to create. Regardless of the opponent – and, yes, Bellarmine is an Atlantic Sun mid-major – those numbers are eye-catching and show how much Illinois controlled the game defensively.
2. The Illini's go-to players have emerged ahead of Big Ten play
Even with the blowout spreading minutes across the roster, a handful of Illini again stood out statistically – and these performances help clarify who Illinois can and likely will rely on when conference play begins.
We have already learned how skilled Berry Wallce is, but others are starting to step up. Freshman forward Cearah Parchment led the way against the Knights with 16 points, 12 rebounds and a perfect 4-for-4 evening from the free-throw line. (It was a quality encore to her points-steals double-double against LeMoyne.) Gretchen Dolan added 11 points and five rebounds, hitting two threes and generating the kind of balanced line that translates to tougher opponents. Aaliyah Guyton chipped in 10 points and four assists off the bench, while freshman Destiny Jackson matched her with another 10-point outing.
Off the bench, Irene Noya Catoira added seven points and six rebounds, and Lety Vasconcelos provided six points and seven boards. Illinois had 11 different players crack the scoring column, but the statistical leaders continue to be the players who will likely shoulder the load when Big Ten play begins Saturday against Indiana (11 a.m. CT, BTN).
3. The Illini don't need the three-point line to score
Perhaps the most telling stat of the night is that Illinois scored 90 points while knocking hom just three shots from beyond the arc (at a 14 percent clip). Instead of forcing perimeter looks, the Illini dominated through volume and pressure at the rim. They knocked down 36 field goals, attacked consistently off the dribble, and converted 15 of 18 free throws.
To be fair, all those offensive rebounds that created a steady stream of second-chance points figure to be tougher to come by against bigger and better competition. But if the Illini can sink a few more threes while continuing to strike an inside-out balance, the ability to manufacture offense in multiple ways will ultimately raise this team's scoring ceiling.