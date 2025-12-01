Three Key Observations From Illinois WBB's Impressive Blowout of Le Moyne
Illinois dominated from start to finish Sunday afternoon, authoring a 100-28 destruction of Le Moyne in what served as a leg-stretching tune-up. The Illini came out focused, sharp and locked in on both ends of the floor, showing the type of discipline that good teams are supposed to display in these early non-conference matchups.
From the opening tip, Illinois (6-1) dictated tempo, controlled the paint and overwhelmed the Dolphins with superior size, athleticism and – most importantly – execution. The Illini didn't just spin their wheels after building an insurmountable lead – they used the game to reinforce the habits that will matter when the schedule toughens.
Here are three more key observations from the victory:
1. Illinois' defense can dominate
The Illini delivered one of their strongest statistical defensive performances of the season, holding Le Moyne to 23 percent shooting from the field (11-for-48). The Dolphins were limited to just 28 total points – the lowest-scoring output by an Illinois opponent since ... LeMoyne scored just 25 against the Illini a year ago.
Illinois also forced 31 turnovers, which helped create transition opportunities and contributed to the lopsided margin. The combination of poor shooting (including 2-for-22 – or 9.1 percent – from three) and frequent empty possessions kept Le Moyne from ever generating momentum. Simply put, the numbers show an Illini defensive effort that completely overwhelmed the Dolphins from start to finish.
2. The Illini’s depth is growing as a strength
Another major takeaway was the overall depth on display, as 11 different Illini scored in the win. Illinois had balanced production across the roster, with multiple bench players contributing in the scoring column and helping widen the margin throughout the game. Six Illini scored in double figures.
The distribution of minutes allowed several rotational players to get extended run, and the scoring spread showed that Illinois did not rely on just one or two individuals to carry the offense. With so many players involved, the game functioned as an opportunity for the entire roster to stay engaged and build rhythm early in the season.
3. Illinois continues to cash in at the free throw line
The Illini again made the most of their trips to the free-throw line, finishing 22-for-25 and showing real poise at the stripe. Illinois attacked the basket aggressively, absorbed contact and stayed composed while finishing plays. Even in a game in which they were not heavily dependent on outside shooting, earning and converting free throws helped maintain rhythm and keep the scoring pressure on Le Moyne.
As Big Ten play approaches, consistent free-throw shooting will become even more important. Teams that can generate "easy" points without relying entirely on jump shots put themselves in position to win tight games.