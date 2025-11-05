Three Instant Observations From Illinois WBB's 91-67 Win Over SEMO
It didn't take long in Tuesday's season opener for the Illinois women's basketball team for an observer to figure out that this 2025-26 outfit was going to be a very different team from last season's group.
The Illini alternately buzzed up and down the floor, pounded the ball inside and all but set up a turnstile at the scorer's table in their 91-67 win over Southeast Missouri State at the State Farm Center in Champaign. All the excitement led to 16 turnovers, 30 teams fouls and two individual foul-outs, which may have caused Shauna Green some minor palpitations – but, overall, provided plenty of encouragement.
With a far deeper roster, Green – who played multiple players the full 40 in many games down the stretch last season – went 10-deep against SEMO, and was able to shrug off the early exits of centers Cearah Parchment and Lety Vasconcelos and still count on 6-foot-3 Irene Noya Catoira to fill the void. (A year ago, the 6-foot-2 Bostic was routinely the tallest Illini on the floor.)
The dynamic allowed Illinois (1-0) to attack the Redhawks (0-1) inside, score 44 points in the paint and draw 32 free-throw attempts – all on a night when the outside shot was relatively quiet. Green and her crew have work ahead: They won't often survive sending an opponent to the line for 34 free-throw tries or receiving just 24 combined minutes from their top two centers in Big Ten play. But Green learned that her Illini can play fast, play physically and still have some wiggle room on the roster if execution – as it often does – falls short of perfection. That itself is another big win.
1. The Illini may have their go-to scorer
If Shauna Green was worried about who would be ready to step forward after the graduation of Kendall Bostic, Genesis Bryant and Adalia McKenzie – last season's top three Illini scorers – the truth is that she should have been. The talent level may be at a high-water mark for the program in 2025-26, but one element Illinois lacks is individual experience in high-profile roles against college competition.
If Tuesday was any indication, though, Green may have found her designated buckets-getter. Sophomore forward Berry Wallace was brilliant against the Redhawks, scoring 27 points (and adding 11 rebounds and three assists) in 35 minutes. Wallace drove, posted up, hit turnaround jumpers and spot-up threes, posing an equally potent threat off the ball and when creating in isolation. The Illini have much greater depth and should be more balanced overall this season, but they'll want to know whose number to call when it really matters. Berry's No. 23 just may be it.
2. The talent in Champaign is starkly apparent
Wallace, a former McDonald's All-American (only the third in program history), can be assured that she won't have to shoulder the burden alone. After Parchment went for 22 and 13 in Illinois' exhibition win against Maryville and Dolan followed up her 17 against the Saints with 16 (plus seven assists) against the Redhawks, the makeup of this team seems to be setting up as Green hoped: everyone will have their moments.
Berry is a high-motor, do-everything force. Dolan is an excellent midrange shooter and savvy playmaker. Both Parchment and Vasconcelos are potentially potent inside scorers and defenders. And just look at this little gem from Maddie Webber:
Webber, a Villanova transfer who might have been Illinois' best player in years past, came off the bench Tuesday. What's different for the Illini is that she scored 16 and absolutely presented as a Big Ten-quality performer. Even with lauded freshmen Erica Finney and Manuella Alves out with season-ending injuries and before Iowa transfer (and former Illinois Ms. Basketball) Aaliyah Guyton has hit the floor, the depth in Champaign may be unprecedented.
3. The freshmen aren't far off
Speaking of Illinois Ms. Basketballs, we haven't even mentioned freshman point guard Destiny Jackson. Although she has yet to make a huge splash as a scorer, her five steals against Maryville and six assists and four rebounds against SEMO showed the outlines of the star she is expected to grow into. The 20-and-10 explosion against the Saints from the 6-foot-3 Parchment suggests another freshman just scratching the surface of her ability.
Without Finney and Alves, the Illini's heralded 2025 class may not pack the overall punch that had been hoped for this season, but with Jackson, Parchment and Naomi Benson (who didn't play Tuesday), Illinois still may get some of the most combined production from a group of first-year players of any team in the Big Ten.