How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Western Kentucky (Game 6)
The Illinois women's basketball team (4-1) returns home with confidence after a significant road win at Florida State, a performance that highlighted the team’s toughness and emerging chemistry. Coach Shauna Green’s squad is starting to look more connected offensively and more disciplined defensively, all while slowly improving its depth as younger players gain needed experience.
As the Illini prepare for Western Kentucky, Green continues to search for reliable combinations and sharpening the habits that will carry this group deeper into the Big Ten season. A matchup against the Lady Toppers offers another chance for Illinois to build on its momentum and further shape the identity it’s beginning to form.
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Western Kentucky Lady Toppers
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) vs. Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-3)
- What: Non-conference matchup
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- Promotion: Friendsgiving ticket deal: Season ticket holders may claim a free ticket for a friend
- TV/streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here. For more information, visit bigtenplus.com.)
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last season: Illinois went 22-10 overall and finished fifth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with an 11-7 conference record in coach Shauna Green's third season in Champaign. The Illini won their first-round NCAA Tournament game – the program's first in 25 years – after winning the inaugural 2024 Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) a year earlier. Western Kentucky went 23-9 a year ago and lost in the second round of the CUSA Tournament
- Series history: Illinois is 2-2 against the Lady Toppers and won the last meeting 68-51 back in 2010
What to know about Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky enters this matchup at 2–3 and searching for stability after a tough start to the season, most recently taking a lopsided loss to Vanderbilt. Despite the uneven results, the Lady Toppers were picked to finish fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll, a sign that coaches around the league still expect them to be fairly competitive – at least in league play.
WKU's engine is senior forward Jeniffer Silva, the team’s leading scorer at 10.8 points per game and a true two-way presence. She also leads the Lady Toppers in rebounds and blocks, giving them interior toughness and a reliable option around the rim. When Silva gets going, their offense flows more comfortably, and her activity on the boards often creates extra possessions.
For Illinois, everything starts with slowing down Silva. Keeping her off the glass, disrupting her touches and forcing WKU’s supporting cast to carry the load will be key. If the Illini can neutralize Silva's impact, they will tilt the matchup heavily in their favor.