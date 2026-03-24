3 Observations From Illinois' Loss to Vanderbilt in the NCAA Women's Tournament

Illinois’ season came to an abrupt and frustrating end Monday night, as the Illini fell 75-57 to Vanderbilt in a game that slipped away early and was never really reeled back in. What had the makings of a competitive second-round matchup quickly turned into an uphill battle, as Illinois struggled to score, couldn’t slow down Vanderbilt’s stars and ultimately saw its season end in decisive fashion.

Here are three takeaways from the Illini's loss to the Commodores:

1. The offense completely disappeared

This was about as rough of an offensive performance as Illinois has had all season. The Illini shot 21-for-71 from the field (29.6 percent) and a brutal 3-for-23 from three (14.3 percent). For a team that has relied on balanced scoring and offensive rhythm, nothing ever clicked.

Parchment goes up strong! +2 for the Illini!



3Q 6:36 | Illini 31, Vanderbilt 40 pic.twitter.com/CsiA6g2i4H — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) March 24, 2026

Berry Wallace led the way with 18 points, but it took 20 shots to get there. Outside of her and Cearah Parchment (12 points), there was almost no consistent production. Illinois finished with just nine assists (against 16 turnovers), a sign of how stagnant and disconnected the offense became.

At times, possessions turned into one-pass, contested shots late in the clock. Against a disciplined and athletic Vanderbilt defense, that is simply not a recipe for success in March.

2. Mikayla Blakes took over the game

Blakes finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, completely controlling the game from start to finish. Whether it was scoring at all three levels or creating for teammates, she dictated the tempo and consistently put Illinois on its heels.

MIKAYLA BLAKES VS NO. 7 ILLINOIS:



25 PTS

9 RBS

9 AST

4 STL



THE BLAKESHOW IS IN FULL EFFECT! 🙂‍↔️⚓️🪄 pic.twitter.com/UIiszKGDzn — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 24, 2026

But it wasn’t just Blakes. Justine Pissott added 18 points and knocked down four threes, and Vanderbilt as a whole was extremely efficient from the field. The Commodores had answers for every Illinois push and never allowed the Illini to string together any real momentum.

When your opponent’s best player dominates and their supporting cast shows up like that, it's incredibly difficult to stay within striking distance.

3. A tough ending, but a season with real progress

This ending stings – and it should. Illinois didn't just lose Monday, it got overwhelmed. The offense never found a rhythm, Vanderbilt controlled the game for long stretches, and the Illini walked off the floor knowing they had more to give.

Sustained success 🔶🔷



For the third time in four seasons under Shauna Green, Illinois has won 20 games! pic.twitter.com/SMlTlRkFW8 — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) March 5, 2026

But once that disappointment fades, there is also a very real reason for optimism. Illinois does not appear to be losing the core of this rotation to graduation. That really matters. Experience is one of the most valuable things a team can carry into the offseason, and the Illini now have a group that has been through the grind of a full season, the Big Ten race and the NCAA Tournament.

That kind of continuity gives Illinois a chance to take a real step forward next year. Players improve, roles become clearer and teams that stay together usually get tougher. Sunday was a harsh reminder of the gap between being a solid tournament team and being one built to make a deep run, but it also showed what this group can learn from. If this roster does return largely intact, the Illini should have every reason to believe this was not the end of something. It may end up being the beginning of something better.