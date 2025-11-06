How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Illinois State (Game 2)
Shauna Green has built Illinois women’s basketball into a program that expects to win – a mindset that was on full display to open the 2025–26 season. The Illini rolled to a 91–67 victory over Southeast Missouri State in Tuesday's opener, playing fast, confident and unselfish basketball from start to finish. It was a performance that showed just how far the program has come – and how high the ceiling might be this year.
One of the biggest takeaways from the season debut was the Illini’s newfound depth and size. Green used 10 players in the rotation – something she couldn’t do consistently a year ago – and the team looked fresher and more balanced as a result. The Illini pushed the pace all night, controlling the tempo and dominating the glass against a smaller SEMO team. Their combination of length, athleticism and speed allowed them to impose their will on both ends.
Sophomore guard Berry Wallace led the way with 27 points and 11 rebounds – both career highs – and emerged as a potential go-to scorer. Her ability to create her own shot and stretch the floor adds another dimension to an offense that already looks far more dynamic than last season.
Now Illinois turns its attention to in-state rival Illinois State on Thursday night. The Redbirds will present a challenge, but this Illinois team appears ready for it. With more depth, more size and a style of play built on pace and pressure, the Illini seem poised to take another big step forward in Year 3 under Green.
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini women (1-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (1-0)
- What: Non-conference matchup
- When: Sunday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. CT
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- Promotion: FamILLY Game: Partnership with Chambana Moms
- TV/streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here. For more information, visit bigtenplus.com.)
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last season: Illinois went 22-10 overall and finished fifth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with an 11-7 conference record in coach Shauna Green's third season in Champaign. The Illini won their first-round NCAA Tournament game – the program's first in 25 years – after winning the inaugural 2024 Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) a year earlier. Illinois State went 24-13 a year ago and opened its 2025-26 season with an 87-76 victory over Dayton.
- Series history: Illinois is 21-16 against the Redbirds but is on a two-game losing streak in the series. Illinois State won the most recent meeting, in 2019, by a score of 74-58.
What to know about Illinois State
Illinois State heads to Champaign with momentum after an 87–76 win over Dayton to open the season. The Redbirds were picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll and had the look of a league contender in their debut.
Four Redbirds scored in double figures against the Flyers, led by Doneelah Washington, who poured in a career-high 21 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting night, while adding nine rebounds. Balance and depth make Illinois State a well-rounded opponent capable of challenging any team it faces.