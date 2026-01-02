Three Instant Observations From Illinois WBB's Statement Win Over Maryland

Any skepticism about the hot start Illinois women's basketball was off to this season would have been understandable going into Thursday's home matchup against Maryland. There's only so much a Big Ten program can learn about itself – or prove to others – against the likes of Le Moyne, Bellarmine and Jackson State.

But the Terrapins arrived at Champaign's State Farm Center ranked No. 7 in the nation and, very likely, with a chip on their shoulders after the Illini finally broke through with a win against them last season – following 17 straight losses since the start of their all-time series. Two in a row against the Terps? Unthinkable.

The Illini didn't just think it – they pulled it off in a gritty, bone-rattling 73-70 triumph over Maryland on Thursday to run their record to 13-1 (3-0 Big Ten) and announce themselves as a new-school conference contender. Berry Wallace led the way with 22 points, and Cearah Parchment followed with 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds.



Here are three more instant observations from Illinois' win over Maryland:

1. Illinois' composure is impressive for such a young team

The Illini are starting two freshmen and two sophomores, and there isn't a single senior to be found in the rotation. Illinois is one of the youngest, greenest groups in the Big Ten – and likely in Division I women's college hoops. They shouldn't be this good this soon. But everyone may just have to get used to it.

Maryland tries to put the clamps on Illinois with full-court pressure, but freshman point Destiny Jackson (zero turnovers) mostly breezed across the timeline or made smart, timely passes to break the press. Even after she came off the floor because of foul trouble, the Illini held their own (12 total turnovers). They hit their free throws (20-for-23, 87.0 percent) and even got a clutch block from Parchment on a point blank look from UM's Saylor Poffenbarger that would have given the Terps a lead in the closing seconds.



Maybe the Illini are too young to know (or care) that they're arriving well ahead of schedule. Whatever it is, it's working.

2. Gretchen Dolan's midrange game is fire

Dolan, a sophomore coming off last year's season-ending knee injury, has been astonishingly reliable on catch-and-shoots, curl actions off screens and pull-ups from roughly 14 to 20 feet this season. The midrange has become a lost in modern basketball, but Dolan – who had 17 on 7-for-15 shooting against the Terps – has forced Illini opponents to guard every inch of the floor between the arc and the rim.

Dolan has hit her stride over the past eight games, scoring 15.8 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting from the floor and a ridiculous 93.1 percent from the free throw line. Defenses that over-help against the speedy Jackson or load up against the dynamic Berry have no answer for Dolan, who can hit the three, finish at the rim or calmly sink the 16-footer anytime she gets a hint of daylight.

3. Illinois is unquestionably a Top 25 team

The Illini got off to an excellent start this season – 12-1, with their lone loss coming on the road at Oregon State – but truthfully had yet to be tested at the highest levels. Arguably their best win came at Missouri, against a Tigers squad that is now 12-3 but has faced similarly watered-down competition. Illinois has looked sharp, but was it all a product of smoke and mirrors (and scheduling)?

Winning attitudes WIN GAMES!!! pic.twitter.com/MWrEVj0iP0 — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 1, 2026

Nope. Maryland stands head-and-shoulders over any other team Illinois had previously played this season – and even above almost everyone in the loaded Big Ten. The Terrapins have size, athleticism, shooters and a renowned coach in Brenda Frese. All the Illini did was go out on the floor Thursday and match them blow for blow.

Illinois had yet to crack the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll this season, with most voters seemingly showing skepticism about its strength of schedule. Voters took a week off for the holidays, but the Illini earned four votes in the most recent poll, which released Dec. 22. After their first win in Mackey Arena in more than a decade and an enormous victory over the Terps, the Illini should just have to compete Sunday at No. 24 Michigan State to land firmly inside the top 25 when the new poll drops Monday.