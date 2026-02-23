Three Observations From Illinois WBB's 92-65 Victory Over Northwestern

Illinois women’s basketball kept the momentum rolling Sunday with a 92-65 win over Northwestern, extending its winning streak to three games and continuing what has been a sharp turn in form late in the season. The Illini have now combined a 32-point win over Wisconsin, a 20-point win over Rutgers and this one – and the way they did it against the Wildcats showed a team that’s starting to figure out how to put together complete performances.

1) Lights-out shooting broke the game open

This was one of those nights when the numbers almost don’t look real. The Illini shot 50.0 percent from the field and an absurd 12-for-18 from three (66.7 percent), which is essentially a fast track to a comfortable win if you avoid giving away possessions. The makes weren’t limited to one player, either – they came from different spots and different lineup combinations. Berry Wallace knocked down four threes, Cearah Parchment was a perfect 3-for-3 and Maddie Webber also went 3-for-3 off the bench.

Destiny Jackson ➡️ Berry Wallace for 3



Six of Jackson's assists came on 3-pointers today!

When you’re hitting at that rate, defenses can’t overreact to one shooter without opening something else. It also meant Northwestern’s attempts to hang around had almost no margin for error – every empty possession on its end felt like it turned into points the other way.

2) The Illini dominated the boards

Even when shots don’t fall, rebounding can maintain stability. When the shots are falling, rebounding becomes the separator that turns a solid win into a runaway. Illinois dominated the glass 39-21, and the biggest gap came on the offensive end – 14 offensive rebounds to Northwestern’s two. That’s a possession avalanche. It’s demoralizing for the opponent because it wipes away good defensive possessions and forces them to guard for longer stretches, often leading to breakdowns.

Illinois also grabbed 25 defensive rebounds, limiting Northwestern’s second chances and keeping the Wildcats from manufacturing extra points. Combine that with Illinois’ shot-making, and the home team was constantly playing from behind with fewer opportunities to cut into the lead.

3) Illinois is getting hot at the right time

The bigger picture is hard to ignore now: Illinois is trending up. Three straight wins, all by double digits, and the performances are starting to look consistent. The Illini didn’t just beat Wisconsin, Rutgers and Northwestern – they controlled those games, and in different ways.

The Chicago kid went off back home today!



🔶 Season-high 19 points

🔷 Broke Illinois WBB freshman season assist record (140)

🔶 7 rebounds

🔶 Season-high 19 points
🔷 Broke Illinois WBB freshman season assist record (140)
🔶 7 rebounds
🔷 7 assists // 0 turnovers

Against the Wildcats, the offensive balance stood out: five starters scored in double figures, led by Destiny Jackson’s 19 points and seven assists, while Parchment (19 points) and Jasmine Brown-Hagger (18 points) also pitched in. This is what getting hot looks like: efficient offense, physical rebounding and multiple players producing.