Three Observations From Illinois Women's Basketball's 85-69 Loss at Michigan

Road games in the Big Ten are never gentle, and a trip to Ann Arbor is especially unforgiving when Michigan is rolling. That reality hit the Illinois women’s basketball on Thursday night as the Illini fell 85-69 to the Wolverines at Crisler Center. The final score doesn’t fully capture how competitive stretches of this game were, but it does reflect a few clear differences that ultimately decided the outcome.

Final from Ann Arbor.



See you back in State Farm Center on Sunday at 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/uFH7MXDgaZ — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 16, 2026

Michigan shot the ball efficiently, won the rebounding battle and consistently turned small Illinois mistakes into momentum swings. For Illinois, there were still positives – individual performances stood out and effort was not the issue – but this was a reminder of how thin the margins are for opponents facing top-tier Big Ten teams on the road.

Here are three more key observations from the loss:

1. Berry Wallace can always be counted on

Illinois sophomore Berry Wallace continued her breakout season on Thursday. She finished with 26 points on efficient shooting and accounted for more than a third of Illinois’ total scoring. In a game in which offense was hard to come by for much of the Illini lineup, Wallace consistently found ways to produce, whether by getting to the free-throw line or knocking down shots from the perimeter.

Outside of Wallace, scoring came in waves rather than consistently. Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 16 points, but Illinois struggled to get reliable production across the lineup. Several players finished with low shooting percentages, which made it difficult for the Illini to keep pace once Michigan started to build a lead.

At a high level, this was another example of Wallace’s importance to the Illinois offense. When she’s playing well, the Illini have a foundation. When secondary scoring doesn’t follow, however, the margin for error shrinks quickly – especially on the road.

2. Michigan’s balance separated the two teams

One of the clearest takeaways from the stat sheet is how evenly the production was spread across Michigan's rotation. The Wolverines had multiple players in double figures, with Olivia Olson leading the way, and meaningful scoring coming from both the starting lineup and the bench.

Michigan shot the ball efficiently, finishing near 50 percent from the field – and close to that mark from three-point range. Illinois, meanwhile, had to work harder for points and couldn’t match that level of efficiency. The assist numbers also favored Michigan, reflecting a smoother offensive flow and better ball movement over the course of the game.

That kind of balance is often the difference in conference road games. Illinois wasn’t overwhelmed by one individual performance; rather, Michigan steadily applied pressure from multiple spots, which made it difficult for the Illini to settle into the game.

3. Rebounding and turnovers added up

Without getting into the weeds of how the game unfolded possession by possession, Illinois struggled in the areas that often decide road games in the Big Ten. Michigan consistently found ways to extend possessions, while Illinois had a harder time finishing defensive stands cleanly. Those extra chances added pressure over the course of the night and made every scoring opportunity feel more important (and fraught).

Ball security also played a role. Illinois wasn’t able to play as cleanly as it needed to, and small mistakes had a way of compounding in a tough road environment. When possessions are limited and momentum is hard to come by, those missed opportunities become difficult to overcome.

Taken together, these are the subtle but decisive factors that separate close games from comfortable wins at this level – especially away from home.