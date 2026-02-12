Three Observations From Illinois Women's Basketball's 92-60 Win Over Wisconsin

Illinois was at a crossroads entering Wednesday night. After dropping two straight games (and four of five), the Illini needed a response – not just to steady themselves, but to stay on pace in the crowded Big Ten race and protect their NCAA Tournament resume. In February, every game matters a little more, and momentum can shift quickly. A third straight loss would have created real pressure. Instead, Illinois delivered exactly what it needed: a decisive 92-60 bounce-back win over Wisconsin.

After the loss to USC, Shauna Green says her team had a players-only meeting. Green also took a different approach to film, focusing on the things her team was doing well:



"I think they needed to see them doing it right."

More than just snapping a losing streak, the performance reestablished the identity that had the team playing some of its best basketball earlier in the season. The Illini looked focused, aggressive and connected from the start, playing with the urgency of a team that understood the stakes. With postseason positioning in mind, this was the kind of complete effort that keeps a team trending in the right direction and firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Here are three more observations from the Illini's win on Wednesday:

1. Defense set the tone

If there is one number that stands out from the win, it’s 60. That was the score Illinois held Wisconsin to while forcing tough shots all night. The Badgers shot 24-for-65 from the field and just 5-for-23 from three, which points to strong perimeter defense and solid contests inside.

Even more telling was how Illinois handled Wisconsin’s top scorer. Destiny Howell, who leads the Badgers in points per game, was held to just three points on 1-for-10 shooting. Limiting an opposing team’s primary offensive weapon like that usually swings a game, and that's exactly what happened here.

2. Making good things happen (and limiting the bad)

On the offensive side, Illinois played clean, connected basketball. The Illini finished with 24 assists to just eight turnovers – a 3-to-1 ratio that reflects excellent decision-making and precise execution.

Multiple players contributed as facilitators. Destiny Jackson recorded six assists, Aaliyah Guyton added six of her own, and Cearah Parchment chipped in four. When that many players are creating for others, an offense becomes hard to stop.

Steal ➡️ score



One of our 24 assists tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/dxBbBTxdZn — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) February 12, 2026

Limiting turnovers is just as important as forcing them. By only giving the ball away eight times, Illinois likely prevented Wisconsin from getting easy transition chances. That combination – sharing the ball while protecting it – can make the difference between a close game and a blowout.

3. Balanced scoring across the lineup

Illinois didn’t rely on one player to carry the load. All five starters reached double figures, demonstrating the team's depth and versatility. Guyton led the way with 22 points, while Berry Wallace and Jasmine Brown-Hagger each scored 13. Parchment added 12 points to go along with a team-high 15 rebounds, and Jackson chipped in 10.

WATCH: #Illini sophomore Aaliyah Guyton scores 22 in the 32-point win over Wisconsin.



The Peoria product was 6-6 from three-point range and 8-13 from the field. @IlliniWBB @aguyton11 pic.twitter.com/vcJXzQ7BNw — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) February 12, 2026

The bench also provided a boost. Maddie Webber scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes, giving Illinois another productive, efficient scoring option. Contributions like that make it difficult for opposing defenses to key in on a single player.

Overall, this was an extremely well-rounded performance. Strong defense, disciplined ball movement and scoring from multiple spots on the floor helped Illinois control the game and get back in the win column.