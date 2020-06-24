Boosters Make Donations For Illini Spring Athletes Who Lost The 2020 Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Eight boosters to the Illinois athletics programs have come forward to make significant financial donations to help the school’s fund to assist the spring athletes who lost their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the release sent out by the Illinois athletics department, the amount donated to the fund will reportedly total more than $400,000 in additional scholarships needed.

Earlier this spring, Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman committed to fund scholarships for those Illinois seniors in spring sports who wish to extend their academic and athletic careers for an additional year. An estimated 15 student-athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track and field will be returning to Illinois for an additional year of eligibility. After the NCAA granted eligibility waivers for seniors in spring sports, Whitman emphasized that granting a final year is important to repay the commitment and hard work poured into their respective programs in Illini athletics.

"We are continually humbled by the generosity of our closest friends, particularly in times of acute need," Whitman said in the release. "In this case, these eight families are providing our Fighting Illini seniors another year in school and another season in the Orange and Blue. Our athletic program, and the young men and women directly benefiting from their kindness, will be forever grateful to them for their support."

The boosters contributing to this fund are:

Greg Heckman

Nancy and Stu Levenick

Rande and Cary McMillan

Betsy and Steve Mills

Julie and Tom Scott

Debra and Chris Smith

Deborah and Dale Smith

Jeanene and Rick Stephens

"I'm so proud of this special group of Illini Leaders, who have gone above and beyond to support these efforts," Howard Milton, Illinois senior associate athletic director for advancement said in the release. "Each of these donors has at one time or another participated in various quiet campaigns that impact our program. I can't thank them enough for trusting in our efforts to provide such significant financial support when asked."