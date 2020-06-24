IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boosters Make Donations For Illini Spring Athletes Who Lost The 2020 Season

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Eight boosters to the Illinois athletics programs have come forward to make significant financial donations to help the school’s fund to assist the spring athletes who lost their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the release sent out by the Illinois athletics department, the amount donated to the fund will reportedly total more than $400,000 in additional scholarships needed.

Earlier this spring, Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman committed to fund scholarships for those Illinois seniors in spring sports who wish to extend their academic and athletic careers for an additional year. An estimated 15 student-athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track and field will be returning to Illinois for an additional year of eligibility. After the NCAA granted eligibility waivers for seniors in spring sports, Whitman emphasized that granting a final year is important to repay the commitment and hard work poured into their respective programs in Illini athletics.

"We are continually humbled by the generosity of our closest friends, particularly in times of acute need," Whitman said in the release. "In this case, these eight families are providing our Fighting Illini seniors another year in school and another season in the Orange and Blue. Our athletic program, and the young men and women directly benefiting from their kindness, will be forever grateful to them for their support."

The boosters contributing to this fund are:

  • Greg Heckman
  • Nancy and Stu Levenick
  • Rande and Cary McMillan
  • Betsy and Steve Mills
  • Julie and Tom Scott
  • Debra and Chris Smith
  • Deborah and Dale Smith
  • Jeanene and Rick Stephens

"I'm so proud of this special group of Illini Leaders, who have gone above and beyond to support these efforts," Howard Milton, Illinois senior associate athletic director for advancement said in the release. "Each of these donors has at one time or another participated in various quiet campaigns that impact our program. I can't thank them enough for trusting in our efforts to provide such significant financial support when asked."

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini LB Khalan Tolson On Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘I love to see that stuff’

Illinois junior linebacker proudly watched his head coach and teammates speak out against social injustice over the last month.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 24, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top OG/C Targets To Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top receiver names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini LB Khalan Tolson Media Zoom Conference

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson met with local reporters over a Zoom video conference Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Stevens

West Virginia Places Fmr. Illini Coach On Administrative Leave

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. accused behavior his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning of insensitive behavior on Twitter. Koenning coached at Illinois from 2010-11.

Matthew Stevens

Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Ready At End Of 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to discuss coronavirus.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Releases Latest Rendering Of Baseball Training Center

Illinois released updated renderings of the baseball training center. The project is scheduled for completion by January 2022.

Matthew Stevens

Gov. Pritzker’s Phase 4 Reopening Plan Could Allow For Illini Fans Inside Memorial Stadium

University of Illinois athletics are interpreting the description of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan by believing a percentage of fans in the Memorial Stadium will be possible.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 23, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top WR Targets to Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top receiver names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens