VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 1, 2020

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens focuses on the story of The University of Illinois athletics department obtaining and operating Stone Creek Golf Club for the purpose of turning the property into the home course for the Illini men’s and women’s golf programs.

The Illinois athletics department announced Tuesday morning via a media release that a prominent booster family (The Atkins Group) donated more than 300 acres of real estate in southeast Urbana, highlighted by Stone Creek Golf Club and its associated buildings and equipment, to the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois Foundation.

The facility upgrades also include the Illinois athletics department hiring a golf course management company and developing plans to reopen the restaurant and dining facilities, the pro shop and other banquet and hospitality spaces. The newly formulated Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois is expected to open for public play in the spring of 2021.

“The overwhelming generosity of the Atkins family towards the (athletics department) has been a constant for many years,” Illinois men’s golf head coach Mike Small said. “Our golf teams have always felt very welcome at Stone Creek, and we have been privileged to call Stone Creek our home for close to 20 years. Now, with the gifting of the golf course, we can continue to improve and update the facility with the intent to rival the top collegiate golf courses in the nation.”. 

The gift also includes significant real estate in and around the golf club, including more than 100 residential lots, 70 acres of undeveloped acreage, and a large commercial parcel.

  • Some other items Stevens hits on are Lovie Smith's return to campus for the first time since COVID-19 shut down the U of I campus and the Illini beginning to recruit a 2021 OL who is the son of a former and current Big Ten coach
Illini Interested in 2021 OL Toby Wilson, Son Of Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

Illinois has begun to look toward the son of a current Big Ten Conference coach to possibly replenish its interior offensive line.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Forde’s Realignment Plan Leaves Illini Basketball Without Any Identity

Illinois basketball would likely remain competitive in Pat Forde’s realignment plan but like Syracuse to the ACC, it would be without any program identity.

Matthew Stevens

He's Back: Illini Coach Lovie Smith Returns To Practice Facility

Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith made his first public return to Smith Family Football Facility since the university campus was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Stevens

Booster Gift Allows Illini Athletics To Take Over Stone Creek Golf Club

The Illinois athletics department has obtained and will operate Stone Creek Golf Club for the purpose of turning it into the home course for the Illini men’s and women’s golf programs.

Matthew Stevens

State’s Best 2021 Punter & Kicker Prospect Receiving Constant Illini Interest

Collyn Hopkins, one of the nation's best punter and kicker prospect, being recruited heavily by Illinois special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 30, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Why Illini Football Fans Won’t Enjoy Pat Forde’s College Realignment Fantasy

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you several reasons Illinois fans won’t enjoy Pat Forde’s cover piece on his version of realignment throughout the 130-school Football Bowl Subdivision.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Basketball 2020 Scholarship Player Positional Guide

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you an in-depth look at the basketball scholarship situation broken down by year.

Matthew Stevens

OPINION: Top 8 Former Illini Basketball Players Who Could Be On A Statue

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated did a list of the top players who could deserve a statue in front of State Farm Center.

Matthew Stevens

Fmr. Illini closer Joey Gerber Invited to Seattle Mariners' 60-player training roster

Former Illini closer Joey Gerber was invited to the Seattle Mariners' 60-player training roster. Gerber is one of 22 non-roster invitees to the Mariners' camp.

Matthew Stevens