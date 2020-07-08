VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 8, 2020

IlliniNow
Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about the just published enterprise story regarding how college football coaches may have to get creative in how to interact with players and staff amidst the ongoing coronavirus.

However, in 2020, being in the direct face of a player may mean risking infection of COVID-19—which, for some of the game’s most notorious sideline dwellers, is as dangerous as it could get.

The Center For Disease Control has published information suggesting that, for numerous reasons, the disease puts adults in a specific age group (65 years or older) and minority race populations at a higher risk. Additionally, the CDC says those two populations are not only more vulnerable to acquiring the coronavirus, but also more susceptible to an immediate hospitalization, needing intensive care or a ventilator, and even death.

Because of that, the coronavirus may just have these coaches back in scissors trucks or towers barking down commands in an old-school fashion.

Stevens also hits on the unique recruitment of Michael Trigg. Trigg, one of the nation’s top football prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, announced the Illini football program as one of his top 10 schools one month ago. Illinois was among college football powerhouses as LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Penn State and Southern California. The reason for the inclusion of the Illini program is while the Tampa, Fla., native is being considered the fourth-highest highest tight end in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-4 athlete is also considered a three-star prospect by all online recruiting services on the basketball court.

  • One other note: The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated site will be doing another LIVE BLOG for the 'House Of Paign' Illinois alumni team in the Round-of-16 of The Basketball Tournament 2020 today. 'House Of Paign' will take on defending champion and host 'Carmen's Crew', at 3 p.m. on ESPN. At Illini Now/SI we will have live coverage similarly to how we provide live coverage of an Illini football or basketball game. 
From Age To Preexisting Conditions, COVID-19 Forcing New Safety Tactics For College Football Coaches

From Nick Saban to Lovie Smith to James Franklin, college football coaches are scrambling to deal with different COVID-19 protocols.

Matthew Stevens

Is Michael Trigg Hinting At A Double-Duty Illini Fans Haven’t Seen In 70 Years?

Michael Trigg, a four-star 2021 tight end prospect, has the Illini in his Top 10 and it may have to do with an agreement to allow him to also try basketball as well.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Get Another Florida 2021 Commit With 3-Star DB Demond 'DD' Snyder

The verbal pledge of Demond “DD” Snyder from Tampa Catholic High School on Monday makes seven of the Illini’s 11 commits to the 2021 class from the state of Florida.

Matthew Stevens

Rutgers Planning To Limit On-Campus Activities; Illini To Play At Scarlet Knights On Oct. 3

An announcement to limit on-campus activities and fall semester in-person classes could hinder a possible Oct. 3 football game where Illinois is slated to play at Rutgers.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Picking Up A Chevy?; 3-Star WR Chevalier Brenson Puts Illinois In His Top 6

Illinois in the mix for three-star St. Louis area wide receiver Chevalier “Chevy” Brenson.

Matthew Stevens

Mike LaTulip’s Coaching & GM Skills Lauded In House Of Paign TBT Opener

Mike LaTulip has impressed many with his ability to put together a TBT 2020 roster of cohesion and chemistry amidst a COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Stevens

Illini 2020 PF Target Alex Tchikou Selects Alabama

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood can still welcome back Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn back for the 2020-21 season without having a scholarship limit issue.

Matthew Stevens

