VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 8, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about the just published enterprise story regarding how college football coaches may have to get creative in how to interact with players and staff amidst the ongoing coronavirus.

However, in 2020, being in the direct face of a player may mean risking infection of COVID-19—which, for some of the game’s most notorious sideline dwellers, is as dangerous as it could get.

The Center For Disease Control has published information suggesting that, for numerous reasons, the disease puts adults in a specific age group (65 years or older) and minority race populations at a higher risk. Additionally, the CDC says those two populations are not only more vulnerable to acquiring the coronavirus, but also more susceptible to an immediate hospitalization, needing intensive care or a ventilator, and even death.

Because of that, the coronavirus may just have these coaches back in scissors trucks or towers barking down commands in an old-school fashion.

Stevens also hits on the unique recruitment of Michael Trigg. Trigg, one of the nation’s top football prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, announced the Illini football program as one of his top 10 schools one month ago. Illinois was among college football powerhouses as LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Penn State and Southern California. The reason for the inclusion of the Illini program is while the Tampa, Fla., native is being considered the fourth-highest highest tight end in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-4 athlete is also considered a three-star prospect by all online recruiting services on the basketball court.