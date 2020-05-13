IlliniNow
VIDEO: Volleyball Star Jacqueline Quade On Being Named 2020 Illini Female Athlete Of the Year

Matthew Stevens

Illinois senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade became the third straight Female Athlete of the Year recipient for the Illini volleyball program. Quade sat down with the media via a Zoom media conference to discuss her time at Illinois, her short time at UCLA as a beach volleyball graduate transfer and how she'll soon become an aunt. 

Quade led the Illini to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance after pacing the Big Ten Conference and ranking 32nd in the NCAA with 4.21 kills per set and totaled 497 kills on a .214 hitting percentage. She was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a two-time All-America selection. 

"I definitely couldn't have predicted all of that coming in (to Illinois)," Quade said. "Never could've predicted we'd get to the Final Four and really grateful that we all had that experience."

VIDEO: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Talks Award, NBA Draft & More

On the day Ayo Dosunmu was named the Illini's 2020 Male Athlete of the Year, the sophomore guard spoke with reporters via a Zoom conference.

Matthew Stevens

Ayo Dosunmu Named Illini’s 2020 Male Athlete of the Year

Ayo Dosunmu became the third Illini basketball player to win the award and first basketball player since Deron Williams in 2005.

Matthew Stevens

Coaching Staff's Social Media Enthusiasm Suggests Illini Football Has Commitments But No Announcements Made

Illinois football coaches and staff members create social media recruiting buzz Tuesday but get no commitment announcement from a prospect.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: How The Politicization Of COVID-19 Will Affect College Sports

As states, and therefore universities in those states, begin to re-open, the politics of these decisions is bound to affect college sports.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

In the second edition of the video podcast 'Wednesday With Wagner', the two hosts discuss the two Illini football commits and when we'll see football again.

Matthew Stevens

Mama Weston Knows: Mother Of Illini 2021 Target Brandon Weston Says Son Will Not Be Reclassifying To 2020

Illinois 2021 basketball recruiting target Brandon Weston’s mother confirms her son will not be graduating early from Morgan Park High School.

Matthew Stevens

New Illini Commit Hopes Opportunity To Play Offense and Defense Emerges

New 2021 verbal commit Prince Green says the Illini coaching staff has told him he’ll get a chance to make an impact on both sides of the football.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Grab Verbal Commitment From 3-Star 2021 DB Prince Green

For only the second time in the 2021 recruiting class, and first time since December, Lovie Smith’s program gets a high school verbal commitment.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: MSU Beat Writer Joel Coleman Talks About OL Brevyn Jones

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated spoke to Starkville Daily News reporter Joel Coleman, who has covered Mississippi State for several years.

Matthew Stevens

Ex-MSU OT Who Left Program After Leach's Tweet Commits To Illinois

Illinois football adds another transfer to its program after the verbal commitment announcement of former Mississippi State offensive tackle Brevyn Jones.

Matthew Stevens