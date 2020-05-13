VIDEO: Volleyball Star Jacqueline Quade On Being Named 2020 Illini Female Athlete Of the Year
Matthew Stevens
Illinois senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade became the third straight Female Athlete of the Year recipient for the Illini volleyball program. Quade sat down with the media via a Zoom media conference to discuss her time at Illinois, her short time at UCLA as a beach volleyball graduate transfer and how she'll soon become an aunt.
Quade led the Illini to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance after pacing the Big Ten Conference and ranking 32nd in the NCAA with 4.21 kills per set and totaled 497 kills on a .214 hitting percentage. She was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a two-time All-America selection.
"I definitely couldn't have predicted all of that coming in (to Illinois)," Quade said. "Never could've predicted we'd get to the Final Four and really grateful that we all had that experience."