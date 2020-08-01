IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Florida 2021 3-Star SI All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III Chooses East Carolina Over Illinois

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois football don't yet have multiple quarterbacks committed to its 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star Florida quarterback Walter Simmons III announced Saturday he’s planning to turn down Illinois along with scholarship offers from LSU, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UCF, South Florida, Memphis to join the East Carolina program.

Simmons III would've joined previously committed three-star quarterback Samari Collier, who was the first verbal pledge to the Illini’s 2021 class back in Dec. 2019.

As a junior at Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Fla., Simmons III threw for 1,895 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 611 additional yards and three more scores for an Oakleaf squad that went 7-3 and barely missed the Class 8A state playoffs. In the 2018 season as a sophomore, Simmons III led Oakleaf to a Class 7A state playoff appearance following a campaign that included 2,187 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.

Simmons III was one of 1,000 candidates selected this past month to be considered for a spot on the Sports Illustrated All-America squad.

“Simmons is a fairly raw, but athletic dual-threat quarterback who can make plays,” said John Garcia, Sports Illustrated Director of Football Recruiting, of the East Carolina's newest verbal commitment. “He has almost running back-esque footwork when he tucks and runs, and can threaten a defense with his arm from anywhere on the field. Simmons projects best in a spread offense with half-field reads and RPOs in the passing game, and both zone-read and QB-power concepts in its rushing attack.”

The Illinois recruiting effort of Simmons III was led by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Rod Smith as the program officially offered the Florida product in July 2019. However, despite attending Florida State’s 2019 summer camp and Florida’s junior day, East Carolina was able to fend off any late interest by Power Five Conference programs for the quarterback.

The last time Illinois signed multiple high school signal callers in a recruiting period was the 2018 class when Coran Taylor, MJ Rivers II and Matt Robinson all agreed to join Lovie Smith’s program. Rivers, who was a three-star prospect out of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, completed 56 of 101 passes for 547 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games during the 2018 season with the Illini, his only active year before deciding to transfer. Robinson started in two games last season (home losses to Michigan and Northwestern) in place of injured starter Brandon Peters and finished the 2019 season 42 of 77 passing for 475 yards and one touchdown. After being rated a three-star prospect out of Peoria by 247Sports.com, ESPN.com and Rivals.com, Taylor has barely seen any playing time in his first two years with the Illini. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Publishers' Roundtable Part 2: Team Strengths & Weaknesses?

The line play on both sides of the football will represent the strength and weakness of Illinois football this season according to Illini Now publisher/editor Matthew Stevens.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Ayo Dosunmu Proves Again He Always Has The Ability To Surprise

By announcing his surprise return to college basketball, Ayo Dosunmu now has the ability to enter the pantheon of Illini basketball greats.

Matthew Stevens

NEWS: 'I need that national championship' - Ayo Dosunmu Returns To Illini

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu announced via a video on Twitter Friday evening that he’s withdrawing his name from the NBA draft to return to college basketball for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten To Make Decision On Preseason Football Camp Dates In A Few Days

A letter from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and the chairman of the Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases suggests a decision on fall preseason football camps is coming soon.

Matthew Stevens

High School Football In Illinois Moves To Spring; What Will Top Prospects Do?

The state of Illinois will not have a fall high school football season and will attempt to have football in an abbreviated spring schedule.

Matthew Stevens

FCS All-American DT Roderick Perry Commits To Illini As Graduate Transfer

Roderick Perry, a defensive tackle from South Carolina State who was a preseason FCS All-America candidate, will be a graduate transfer at Illinois

Matthew Stevens

Former Southern Cal TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe Commits To Illini As A Grad Transfer

Former Southern Cal TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who is the older brother of Illinois leading returning wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, verbally commits to the Illini for his graduate transfer season.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini & Players Remember Lou Henson

Former players and stars of University of Illinois sports publicly remembered Lou Henson, who passed away this weekend.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Coach & College Basketball Hall Of Famer Lou Henson Dies At 88

Lou Henson, the winningest basketball coach in University of Illinois history, has died at the age of 88.

Matthew Stevens

‘The Zoom meetings are what separate Illinois’: Recruit Talks BLM, George Floyd & Playing Madden With Illini Coaches On Zoom

Illini verbal commitment DD Snyder says he was able to have a personal connection with the Illinois coaching staff after an organized Zoom call specifically on George Floyd and Blacks Lives Matter.

Matthew Stevens