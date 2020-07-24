Illini Hope 2021 CB Commit Tyler Strain Can Be Another Overlooked Prospect From Florida

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The 14th verbal commitment of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class is another example of this Illini coaching staff trying to find under-the-radar Florida prospects during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyler Strain, a 5-foot-10 and 180-pound prospect from Milton, Fla., became the newest version of the Illinois 2021 recruiting class and the eighth 2021 class player from the Sunshine State of Florida to give a verbal pledge.

Strain, who received his scholarship offer from Illinois cornerback coach Keynodo Hudson on May 4, chose the Illini over other offers from more local Group of Six conference options South Florida, South Alabama and Tulane. Strain told IlliniInquirer.com, the 247Sports.com affiliate for Illinois coverage, that he was “was just in shock really” after receiving the offer from Hudson.

Strain becomes the sixth defensive back prospect to enter a verbal pledge to Illinois’ 2021 class following Daytona Beach’s Theodore Lockley, Georgia prospect Prince Green, the Florida safety duo of DD Snyder and Joriell Washington along with three-star Florida cornerback Daniel Edwards.

According to MaxPreps.com statistics, Strain finished last season at Pace High School with 34 tackles, four pass breakups, two blocked field goals, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Strain was invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this winter.

“He’s got to play defense the whole time, and he does really well on special teams,” Pace head coach Kent Smith told the Pensacola News-Journal. “With his speed, we’ve got to find ways to mix him in on offense. We run him on reverses, speed sweeps and throw to him deep.”

Similarly to Illinois’ newest addition to the 2020 roster announced earlier this week, Missouri transfer wide receiver Khmari Thompson, Spain has shown speed as a track star with times of 10.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash this past track season. Strain was part of a Pace High School team that took first place in the 4x100-meter race at the Tri Meet in March and took first place in the 200-meter at the 39th Annual Frank Lay Patriot Invitational in February. Strain has a self-reported hand-clocked time of 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash after various summer football camps.