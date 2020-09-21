The Football Family Affair For Illini 2021 Commit Josh Kreutz

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Josh Kreutz's name is often recognized because of his father, a six-time Pro Bowl selection in the National Football League.

However, the highest ranked in-state prospect in Illinois' 2021 recruiting class is currently focused on playing for a family beyond blood - his teammates.

When asked what attribute sets him apart from his father as a player, Josh Kreutz cited his commitment to his teammates, whom he considers an extension of his family.

“I play for my teammates. I play for my team, and that’s all I care about...I think that’s the best part of football," Josh Kreutz said. "You meet a bunch of people from all over, and you guys just work hard together to become a team that wins games. After a win, hanging out with your teammates is the best part.”

On July 9th, Kreutz became the 13th verbal commitment in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class. Set to graduate in 2021, Kreutz will have one more season at Loyola Academy to improve his skills before he switches uniforms.

Kreutz is a three-star offensive lineman at Wilmette’s Loyola Academy and a Sports Illustrated All-American nominee and arguably one of the most important verbal pledges for a critical recruiting year for the Illinois football program.

“I definitely thought about it, but then it got canceled last minute,” Kreutz said in an exclusive interview with Illini Now/Sports Illustrated. “I want to play with my teammates one last time, the guys I’ve been playing with for the last three years. We’re going to have a good team, and I want to play with my guys.”

While knowing he had to quickly rebuild his offensive line, Illini head coach Lovie Smith reached into his past by recruiting the son of one of the most consistent players with the Chicago Bears. Olin Kreutz, played 12 seasons for Chicago, seven of which were under Smith as the Bears head coach. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection at center, the position his son plays at Loyola Academy and will likely play at Illinois, from 2001-06 and a was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2006. He also had the experience of playing in his only Super Bowl in 2006 when Smith guided the Bears to Super Bowl XLI where they lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

Although he leans on his father for football advice, Josh Kreutz also credits his mother for helping him reach this stage in his playing career.

“My mom is very important to me, and I look up to her… She does everything for me and gives me really good advice. She wants me to play hard and to play all out. She’s always the one feeding me and getting me ready for my games. She comes to every single one of my games. She’s always there, and she always supports me. I can’t thank her enough.”

As Illinois’ first in-state commitment since three-star defensive lineman Keith Randolph signed in 2019 out of Belleville, Kreutz will obviously be only a couple of hours from. While Kreutz says it did not play into his decision to commit to Illinois, having his family nearby is one thing he looks forward to most.

“It’s going to be awesome—my family, my brothers, and my sisters coming out to see my play on a Saturday… I can’t wait for that. It’s definitely going to be more exciting. I’ll know that people are there and that they came to watch me, so that’ll be fun.”

In new COVID-19 protocol voted in this summer, the NCAA will allow for this 2020 season to not count against a player's eligibility. However, with Illinois having three seniors and a rising junior (Kendrick Green), on its starting offensive line in this 2020 campaign, the coaching staff can't assume any of them will return to Champaign for a 2021 season. Therefore, the commitments of Kreutz and three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver, a three-star from the St. Louis metro area, are paramount to reloading a critical position.

Kreutz says he feels ready to play at the next level mostly because he's convinced he will be a compatible fit for the playing style and mentality the Fighting Illini, Smith and offensive line coach, Bob McClain like to recruit. Kreutz told Illini Now/SI that the Illinois coaching staff has already used current starting center Doug Kramer as a benchmark comparison to himself. Kramer, a former grayshirt walk-on, is the anchor of an Illini offensive line that scored the highest overall grade by Pro Football Focus of any returning unit in the Big Ten Conference this season.

Kreutz will certainly enjoy celebrating with his entire family—parents, siblings and teammates included—after a hard-earned win next fall. However, for now, he is focused on working out in his dad’s gym with guidance from both his father and McClain. With COVID-19 precautions in the mind of all athletes, all team meetings at Loyola Academy are currently being conducted via Zoom. Kreutz relies on his self-motivation to continue to improve his strength and hone his pass sets, run blocking and hand placement skills. However, he misses being around his teammates.

“It has been kind of weird doing our O-Line meetings online. We’d usually be in a classroom doing it with everyone around. I miss that,” Kreutz said. “I’m assuming everyone is working just as hard as they were before.”

If the IHSA does not overturn the postponement of fall football, over a year will have passed since his last game when Kreutz returns to the field in the spring. Kreutz is hopeful for a full season and committed to making the most out of his final year at Loyola Academy.

“I’m just ready to play games. If I can win a state championship with my friends or go undefeated if there isn’t a state championship this year, that’s what I want right now," Kreutz said. "Not a lot of guys get to play at the next level on my current team, so hopefully we can win a lot of games for their last season.”