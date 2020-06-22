Illini 2021 Commit Luke Goode Impresses In First AAU Action Since COVID-19 Shutdowns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For the first time since giving his verbal pledge to Illinois, Luke Goode was able to remind folks why he was a highly-coveted prospect on the basketball floor.

Goode, who committed to the Illinois 2021 recruiting class in April, was able to play competitive basketball this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all winter and spring sports in March. The 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., was able to play in multiple games with his AAU Team Indy Heat Gym Rats Saturday as part of the Gym Rats Summer Tune-Up.

The event, which consisted of teams from Indiana and Ohio, was located at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne and was able to be conducted with social distancing guidelines among fans as only one parent was allowed to accompany a player to the event.

The event last weekend in Fort Wayne was not attended by college coaching staffs as the NCAA canceled in-person evaluation periods for June and July due to concerns over the current COVID-19 epidemic.

According to Jeff Rabjohns, who covers the state of Indiana recruiting for 247Sports.com affiliate Peegs.com, Goode had a trip of three-pointers and finished his debut game with 17 points in a win for the Indy Heat Gym Rats. Goode’s AAU team features some of the nation’s top prospects including shooting guard Blake Wesley (uncommitted), wing Pierce Thomas (committed to Butler) and forward Caleb Furst (Purdue).

Goode, who is the first and only commit of the Illini’s 2021 class, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior at Homestead High School, according to Max Preps. Goode, who was primarily recruited by Illinois assistant coach Stephen Gentry, is a consensus four-star player and ranked 97th in the nation (seventh in Indiana’s 2021 prospects), according to current 247Sports.com. Goode’s verbal pledge to Brad Underwood’s Illinois program came after he also had scholarship offers from Michigan State, Louisville, Maryland, Iowa, Marquette, Butler, Stanford and Northwestern.

Goode’s commitment to Illinois came just a month after he attended the 67-66 win over Indiana at State Farm Center on March 1 as part of his official campus visit.