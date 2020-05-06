IlliniNow
Mama Knows: Mother Of Illini 2021 Target Brandon Weston Says Son Will Not Be Reclassifying To 2020

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Brandon Weston’s mother would very much like everybody to stop speculating on whether her son will be graduating early.
Ebony Wesson has heard all the the rumors about her son investigating the possibility of reclassifying up to the 2020 recruiting class and enrolling in college this fall. She has, once again, publicly commented on how those ideas are not a reality for her son and confirmed Tuesday in a Pittsburgh Sports Now report detailing his recent virtual official visit with Pitt coaches that Brandon Weston will not be on a college campus as a freshman whenever they open in the coming months.

“He’s not going to come out to 2020,” Ebony Weston said to Pittsburgh Sports Now. “He could have but no, he’s not going to do that and he’ll finish high school and come out in 2021.”

Ebony Weston has been notorious on social media to correct people and reporters who refer to her son as a potential 2020 prospect. Brandon Weston averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds as a consefour-star, 6-foot- 5 forward at Morgan Park High School in the Chicago Public League last season. Weston accompanied teammate Adam Miller, who officially signed with the Illini last month, for the March 1 game this past season when Illinois defeated Indiana 67-66 in State Farm Center.

“I’m in his ear daily, a lot,” Miller said after he signed his national letter-of-intent when asked about Weston. “I’m telling him to come. I tell him we played together last year and destroyed the Public League in Chicago. So I’m like, ‘You should join me.’ His decision is going to be his decision. I’m not pressuring him to do anything. But I tell him that if we were together, I feel like it would benefit the both of us. I talk to him as a brother, and whatever his decision is, that’s what I’m riding with.”

Weston is originally from Brooklyn, New York but has been enrolled at St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin and Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy prep school before playing this past season at Morgan Park. Illinois is among a host of schools including Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Seton Hall, Iowa State, St. John’s, Nebraska, Arizona State, Saint Louis and Alabama-Birmingham for the state’s top wing player.

Illinois currently has one verbal commitment in the 2021 class as four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Fort Wayne, Ind., gave his pledge to the Illini last month after averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior at Homestead High School. 

