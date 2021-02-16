Illini Find 2021 Wing With Verbal Commitment of RJ Melendez

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- For nearly an entire calendar year, Illinois has been searching for one of two things from its second high school verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Illinois has either been looking for a post threat or a wing to pair with four-star guard Luke Goode, who committed to the Illini on April 17, 2020.

With the commitment of Ramses Melendez, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward, who announced his decision to verbally pledge his services to Illinois via an Instagram video Monday evening over scholarship offers from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and Virginia Tech, the Illini found the long wing they find so valuable on both ends of the floor at the three and four positions of Brad Underwood’s program.

“Thanks to all my coaches who have recruitment throughout this process and have given me knowledge of the game,” Melendez said in the Instagram video. “It wasn’t easy to make this decision with all that is happening with COVID, but I am excited for my future at the University of Illinois.”

Goode, a four-star guard out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead High School, was alone in the Illini’s 2021 recruiting class for nearly seven months after Illinois missed on several 2021 prospects including four-star point guard TyTy Washington, four-star guard Brandon Weston, four-star wing Jordan Nesbitt, four-star wing David Jones, five-star forward Moussa Diabate and four-star center Mac Etienne (who reclassified to the 2020 class by enrolling at UCLA as a mid-year prospect).

Melendez’s verbal pledge would be make him the third Puerto Rico native on the Illini roster to join highly acclaimed freshman point guard Andre Curbelo and preferred walk-on guard Edgar Padilla Jr., as Illini assistant coach Orlando Antigua, was born in the Dominican Republic to a Dominican father and Puerto Rican mother, continues to build that pipeline of talent that come from a unique background the Illini program hadn’t tapped into until Underwood hired the former South Florida head coach and Kentucky assistant coach. Melendez, who also goes by "R.J.", helped Central Pointe Christian Academy, a private high school in Kissimmee, Fla., to the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association state championship last March. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 blocks for the season while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Melendez and Padilla both were selected for Team Puerto Rico at the 2019 FIBA Under-17 Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.

In order to find the lead scoring guard and big to replace Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who those surrounding the program widely believe will be departing Champaign after this season to make themselves available for the 2021 NBA draft, Illinois will now likely focus their recruiting eye toward the transfer market.

The Illinois coaching staff conducted a Zoom call with Texas Tech transfer guard Nimari Burnett. Burnett was the first McDonald's All-American selection to choose Texas Tech in the program’s history, played his junior and senior year of high school at Prolific Prep in California with current Illinois freshman forward Coleman Hawkins.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Nimari Burnett (25) looks for an opening against Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Joe Pleasant (32) at United Supermarkets Arena in a Dec. 9, 2020 game. Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Burnett, who also played as an underclassmen at Morgan Park High School when Dosunmu was a senior. Due to this 2020-21 season not counting toward a NCAA eligibility status, Burnett will have four seasons of eligibility with whatever program he chooses as a transfer destination but he’s certainly not expected to remain through graduation before turning professional.