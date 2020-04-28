IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: Miami Transfer WR Brian Hightower Verbally Commits To Illini

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Power Five Conference program known for using the transfer portal for success has found another player willing to move to Illinois.

Brian Hightower, a former four-star 2018 receiver prospect from IMG Academy, announced Tuesday afternoon his verbal intention to transfer from Miami to Illinois.

USATSI_11181525
Brian Hightower (7) had eight receptions for 88 yards last season for Miami after being a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. Hightower announced his verbal commitment to transfer to Illinois on April 28, 2020. 

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver was a consensus four-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and listed as 36th-best wide receiver and 32nd-best prospect in state of Florida by 247Sports.com after making the 2,600-mile journey to transfer from Calabasas (Calif.) High School to IMG Academy in Florida. Hightower was selected to 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio after leading IMG Academy with 35 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns and he choose Miami over scholarships offers from Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Auburn and Southern California.

Unless Hightower were to receive a transfer waiver, he’ll be forced to sit out the next football season but still have two years of playing eligibility left.

Hightower continues the list of success stories for Lovie Smith’s Illini program in the transfer market that includes quarterback Brandon Peters, pass rusher Oluwole Betiku Jr., wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, linebacker Milo Eifler, wide receiver Trevon Sidney, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Illinois will also get the services of sit-out transfers Luke Ford (TE from Georgia) and Derrick Smith (LB from Miami-Florida) for the upcoming season. The Illini have also added instantly eligible transfers Christian Bell (LB/DE from Wisconsin), Blake Jeresaty (OL from Wofford) and Desmond Dan (WR from New Mexico State) for next year. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wake Forest Guard Chaundee Brown Part of Illini’s “Selective” Transfer Recruiting

Illini basketball, Chaundee Brown, Big Ten Conference, Wake Forest basketball, transfer recruiting

Matthew Stevens

No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft

For the third time in the last six years, the Illinois football program did not have a player drafted into the National Football League.

Matthew Stevens

Betiku Hopes Lack Of Quality Game Film Doesn’t Scare Off NFL Teams

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku hopes to find a late-round home in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens

2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller Signs With Illini

2020 four-star guard Adam Miller ends all doubt by signing with Illinois six months after giving his verbal commitment to Brad Underwood’s program.

Matthew Stevens

Vegas Casino & DraftKings Project Illini Not To Be Bowl Eligible in 2020

The last time Illini played in bowl games in consecutive seasons with the same head coach was in 1991-92 with Lou Tepper.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Increases Virtual Contact Time Between Staff & Players

The NCAA announced, starting Monday, they’ve doubled the virtual contact between coaching staffs and players.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Statement On Ayo’s Announcement Leaves Little Hope For His Return To Illini

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood releases a statement leaving little doubt the Illini sophomore guard will remain in the NBA draft process.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Illini Fans Know They’ve Already Said Goodbye To Ayo

Ayo Dosunmu’s draft announcement wasn’t subtle because that’s admittedly not one of his strengths. It was undoubtedly a goodbye.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: “I'm 100% Locked In”: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu declares for the 2020 NBA Draft but says he hasn’t hired an agent.

Matthew Stevens

A College Football Season In Spring 2021? Chris Fowler Cites Unnamed Sources Telling Him It Is Possible

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Chris Fowler says he has what he calls “informed speculation” telling him that college football could start in February.

Matthew Stevens