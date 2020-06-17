IlliniNow
Florida LB Dylan Rosiek Commits To Illini’s 2021 Recruiting Class

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Dylan Rosiek is the living embodiment of needing just one program to fall in love with your skillset.

The 210-pound linebacker from Tarpon Springs, Fla., needed just 15 days to decide on his verbal commitment as an under-recruited prospect of the 2021 recruiting class. Rosiek announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he intends to sign with Illinois after getting an offer on June 2 from Illini linebacker coach Miles Smith, the son of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith.

“I'd like to thank every coach who saw something in me and gave me an opportunity to play at the next level,” Rosiek said in a statement on Twitter. “With all that being said, after careful consideration and many talks with my family I am extremely thankful and excited to announce I am committed to the University of Illinois."

Rosiek is the fourth Florida prospect to give a verbal pledge to the Illini’s 2021 class as he joins three-star wide receiver Patrick Bryant, three-star defensive back Daniel Edwards and three-star linebacker Trevor Moffitt from the Sunshine State.

Rosiek just adds to the list of Miles Smith’s recent recruiting history of trying to find under-recruited prospects such as junior college transfer linebacker Lavar Gardner, three-star linebacker Tarique Barnes and Moffitt.

Rosiek, who will be entering his senior season at the high school alma mater of Illinois starting linebacker Jake Hansen (East Lake High School), finished the 2019 season with 118 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and six sacks. Illinois was the only Power Five Conference program to offer Rosiek and the linebacker needed just two weeks to make his decision after hearing from the Illini program.

Rosiek, who doesn’t have a star ranking from any of the primary recruiting services such as 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com, held previous offers from Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Colorado State while also getting attention from Ivy League programs in Dartmouth, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale and a handful of offers of Football Championship Subdivision programs.

