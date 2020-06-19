IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Hit Sunshine State For Another 2021 Class Commit In Three-Star Safety Joriell Washington

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The verbal commitments keep on coming for the Illinois football program and they keep coming from the Sunshine State.

Illinois received a verbal pledge Friday evening from three-star safety prospect Joriell Washington. The commitment of Washington, who is from Fort Myers, Fla., came just hours after the Illini received a verbal pledge from three-star Daytona Beach athlete Theodore Lockley.

Washington becomes the sixth Florida prospect of the Illini’s 10th verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class joining Lockley, three-star wide receiver Patrick Bryant, three-star defensive back Daniel Edwards, three-star linebacker Trevor Moffitt and linebacker Dylan Rosiek.

Washington, a 6-foot-2 and 178-pound prospect according to 247Sports.com, picked Illinois over scholarship offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Boston College, South Florida, Southern Mississippi and Florida Atlantic.

“I want to thank my mom personally for not giving up on me when times got hard for us when I was little," Washington said in his commitment announcement on Twitter. "You've always been my biggest role model and I'm extremely grateful to have the best mom on the planet!" 

Similarly to Lockley’s commitment, Washington’s primary recruiter was Illinois cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson. Washington is another prospect to commit to the Illini despite never having seen the Champaign-Urbana campus as the Illinois coaches didn’t send him an offer until April 5 and Washington needed just over two months of Zoom video conference calls and phone calls to decide Illinois was the right fit for him.

Washington does fill a major future need for Lovie Smith’s defense as the Illini can point to just one underclassman safety, redshirt freshman Joseph Thompson on scholarship but Washington will get the opportunity to learn from incoming Louisville transfer TreSean Smith and junior All-Big Ten selection Sydney Brown as the projected starting safeties for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The dual Friday commitments of Lockley and Washington allowed the Illini’s 2021 recruiting class to spike up in the 247Sports.com team rankings from last to 12th in the Big Ten and now sits No. 59 in the nation just ahead of league rivals Purdue and Indiana.

Illinois only had one verbal commitment to its 2021 class before May 1 but in the last 49 days have seen nine verbal pledges roll in. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illinois Football Players Asked To Sign COVID-19 Pledges Before Starting Voluntary Workouts

Illinois players were asked to sign pledge documents before they began the voluntary summer workouts already taking place on the school’s campus.

Matthew Stevens

“Ain’t easy being from Daytona”: How New Commit Theodore Lockley Connected With Illini's Keynodo Hudson

The background of three-star Florida athlete Theodore Lockley includes a father in jail, a hometown of violence and fortunately, a strong mother and a recruiting call from Illinois assistant coach Keynodo Hudson.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Momentum Rolls On As Three-Star 2021 Florida Athlete Theodore Lockley Commits

Three-star athlete Theodore Lockley is the fifth Florida prospect of the Illini’s nine verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Stevens

Seven Illini Football Players Named To Athlon Sports’ All-Big Ten Teams

Seven Illinois football players were selected by Athlon Sports to its All-Big Ten teams including three offensive linemen and first-time punter Blake Hayes.

Matthew Stevens

Brad Underwood on IHSA State Tourney in Champaign: “It belongs here”

Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood's feeling on the IHSA state boys’ tournament being back home in Champaign is clear: He's a fan.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/Sports Illustrated Morning Update With Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' video, publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top three stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

While Illini Push Toward Sept. 4th Opener, Dr. Anthony Fauci Doubts If Football Is Played in 2020

Less than a day after the NCAA rolled out a six-week preseason practice plan, Dr. Anthony Facui has different ideas about football beginning in the fall.

Matthew Stevens

“He is in town”: Kofi Cockburn Back In Champaign, Still Undecided On Basketball Future

Kofi Cockburn has been back in Champaign-Urbana but Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has no update on his basketball future.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA Approves Summer Workout Plan for Men’s and Women’s Basketball To Begin in July

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood will soon be getting an opportunity to have full preseason basketball practices.

Matthew Stevens

U of I To Have In-Person Classes For Fall Semester & Sets Up For Start Of Athletics

University of Illinois announces it will be moving toward in-person classes for the fall semester and, in doing so, setting the stage for fall sports to start.

Matthew Stevens