Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top DE Targets to Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Defensive ends was going to be a fairly light position for Illinois in the 2021 class.

And then Oluwe Betiku decided to enter professional football and the Illini are suddenly in desperate need for pass rushing talent despite the 2020 recruiting class having five defensive lineman signed to it. Therefore, Illinois needed to find talent without having to rely on the graduate transfer market and the Illini staff believe that guy for them is three-star defensive lineman Sedarius McConnell from Atlanta, who committed to Illinois in late May.

The key for Illinois might be to find one more developing prospect to play on Lovie Smith’s defensive front and so Illini fans shouldn’t expect big-name prospects to be on their radar unless they find them in the transfer market.

Since May 1, Illinois football has seen its number of commitments in its 2021 recruiting class rise from one to 10. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated wants to give you some names to watch as we get to the summer months and Lovie Smith’s program attempts to fill out what should be its largest class in recent years.

--------------------

DEFENSIVE ENDS

---------------------

Zeiqui Lawton - South Charleston (S.C.) High School, 6-3, 240, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offer List: Illinois, Oregon, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Boise State and Cincinnati

Lawton is the defensive lineman prospect the Illinois staff feels the best about after the South Carolina pass rusher listed the Illini in his top five earlier this spring. As a junior, Lawton finished the 2019 campaign with 82 total tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, and 12 sacks over nine games. Lawton has been lauded for his footwork and his ability to play the run, which is always something Lovie Smith looks for in his defensive ends going back to what he taught and wanted when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Lawton’s speed at 240 pounds, which shouldn’t be a surprise as he plays tailback at his high school, won’t likely be lessened once he gets in a college weight room program and he currently has the ability to get around a lot of solid offensive tackles.

------------------------

Cole Nelson - Johns Creek High School (Alpharetta, Ga.), 6-3, 230, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offer List: Illinois, Virginia Tech, UCF, Boston College, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Memphis and East Carolina,

All signs are pointing toward Nelson choosing Virginia Tech and if that is the case, the Hokies are getting an incredibly fast-twitch defensive end with very impressive pass rushing skills.

“I am looking for a place that provides a great education and allows for me to grow mentally,” Nelson to 247Sports.com. “I also want a place that will allow me to build a strong brotherhood with my teammates, has an exceptional coaching staff, and the ability to develop both on and off the field. At the end of the day, It is really about what is the best fit for me. I am viewing my college decision as a 40 year decision. I am really close to deciding as I will commit this summer.”

----------------------

Ryan Keeler - Nazareth Academy (Chicago, Ill.), 6-4, 250, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offer List: Illinois, Rutgers, Virginia, Ole Miss, Arizona and Michigan

Keeler is the definition of frustrations that Illini fans have with the lack of in-state momentum for Lovie Smith’s staff - especially if he ends up at either Big Ten foes Michigan and Rutgers. Keeler left Illinois off his top five programs list that he published on social media on Twitter. Keeler is rated as the No. 566 player in the 247Sports composite, as well as the 36th-best strong side defensive end and No. 16 player in the state of Illinois.