IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top OT Targets To Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The strongest part of the Illinois offense heading into the 2020 season resides at the line-of-scrimmage with the offensive line.

The Illini will likely have four starting seniors and a rising junior (Kendrick Green) already drawing interest from National Football League scouts and it is because of this five-man combination that those inside the Illinois program are excited about the possibility of a breakout year for an offense led by senior quarterback Brandon Peters. However, it is also that top-heavy nature of the position group led by offensive line coach Bob McClain that the Illini are in desperate need for depth after seniors Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe, Blake Jeresaty and Alex Palczewski walk out of the door via graduation. Lovie Smith’s staff looked to preserve some future at center with verbal commitment of Mississippi State transfer Brevyn Jones, who could also help the team at either tackle spot, but the depth at the interior line positions after the 2020 campaign is filled with question marks and inexperience. While we already looked at the inside spots Tuesday, which features one of the top commitments of Illinois’ 2020 class in Brody Wisecarver and arguably the Illini’s best chance at securing a solid in-state recruit, we’ll investigate the outside tackle positions for Wednesday, Illini Now/Sports Illustrated wanted to take a .

Since May 1, Illinois football has seen its number of commitments in its 2021 recruiting class rise from one to 10. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated wants to give you some names to watch as we get to the summer months and Lovie Smith’s program attempts to fill out what should be its largest class in recent years.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Trevor Timmons - RT/G - Blythewood (S.C.) High School, 6-2, 256, Not Ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offer List: Illinois, Navy, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.

With all due apologies, we at Illini Now/Sports Illustrated should’ve probably put Timmons at guard and the 6-foot-7 Indiana product Justin Pickett at tackle but let’s give you some inside on Timmons, who is originally from Brunswick, Ga., but has moved to Blythewood, S.C., prior to his senior year of high school. Timmons is a developing prospect and that’s why on three FBS schools have authorized a scholarship offer for the 256-pound prospect. Timmons uses his hands well and his frame suggests he could carry more weight and still be an effective college player. This is another mold of clay type project for Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain to develop. IllinoisInquirer.com/247Sports.com editor Jeremy Werner sent out a prediction last week that eventually the Illini will get a verbal commitment and add Timmons to its 2021 class.

------------------------

Joshua Sales - OT - Brownsburg High School (South Bend, IN), 6-6, 285, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offer List: Illinois, Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Arizona State, Maryland, Missouri, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Rutgers

All signs are pointing toward Sales staying in his home state and selecting Indiana and if that is the case Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen is getting an offensive lineman that can play either side of the line and will likely end his college career on the quarterback's blind side of left tackle. Sales is very athletic and is the third-best prospect in the state of Indiana by 247Sports.com. The good news for the Illini is they were able to secure an unofficial visit to the Champaign-Urbana campus in February before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. The bad news is it seems some other Big Ten Conference programs, other than the home state Hoosiers, have intrigued Sales including the new coaching staff at Michigan State led by Mel Tucker. Sales did put out a top five of selections but has also continued to received scholarship offers from Power Five Conference schools. 

----------------------

Charlie Patterson - OT - Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, Ga.), 6-6, 275, Not Ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offer List: Illinois, Louisville, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Kansas, UCF, Indiana, Vanderbilt and N.C. State

Patterson is the complete wild card of any prospect Illinois has offered and the Illini are attempting to get in on the Georgia native late with the newly-hired duo of assistants Jimmy Lindsey and Al Davis throwing out an early June offer to Patterson. One would have to assume not many prospects in the country have seen their number of scholarship offers skyrocket more than Patterson as he put on 30 pounds from his sophomore year to the beginning of last season and carries his weight well. He could easily be a tackle at a Power Five Conference program while carrying 300-315 pounds by the time he’s ready to be a consistent member of a starting lineup. Patterson needs some fundamental hand placement and footwork tutoring but he’ll get more than he desires in that department during a college practice. What Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain can’t teach is Patterson’s overall athleticism and for a teenager has excellent football knowledge to go along with a 3.75 grade-point-average. He’ll be an interesting watch on where he takes his official visits if/when the COVID-19 pandemic lifts and recruiting opens back up again as he has several power programs anxiously recruiting him and nobody seems to have an overall lead except for possibly home state Georgia Tech.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fmr. Illini Coach Issues Written Apology To West Virginia Players Accusing Him Of ‘mistreatment and racism’

After being placed on administrative leave by West Virginia University, Vic Koenning issued a written apology posted to social media.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini Guard Tevian Jones Transfers To Southern Utah

Tevian Jones, who announced his intention to transfer from Illinois in March, has found a home with a Big Sky Conference program.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesdays With Wagner - Hosted By Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Offer In-State 2020 7-Foot Center Brandon Lieb

Illinois, which still has one scholarship to play with in the 2020 recruiting period, has offered 7-foot center Brandon Lieb from Deefield (Ill.) High School.

Matthew Stevens

Boosters Make Donations For Illini Spring Athletes Who Lost The 2020 Season

Eight boosters to the Illinois athletics programs agree to assist the fund for spring athletes who lost their 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Matthew Stevens

Illini LB Khalan Tolson On Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘I love to see that stuff’

Illinois junior linebacker proudly watched his head coach and teammates speak out against social injustice over the last month.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - June 24, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top OG/C Targets To Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you the top receiver names to watch as the momentum continues.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini LB Khalan Tolson Media Zoom Conference

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson met with local reporters over a Zoom video conference Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Stevens

West Virginia Places Fmr. Illini Coach On Administrative Leave

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. accused behavior his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning of insensitive behavior on Twitter. Koenning coached at Illinois from 2010-11.

Matthew Stevens