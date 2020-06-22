Illini Recruiting Hot Board: Top WR Targets to Watch For Illinois’ 2021 Class

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- With the potential of losing three starting wide receivers to graduation, the Illinois football coaching staff has prioritized this position group for the 2021 recruiting class.

The Illini have already seen success among pass catchers with the commitment of three-star Partrick Bryant (Atlantic Coast H.S., Jacksonville, Fla.) earlier this month. Illinois also used the transfer market for two-year transfers in the form of New Mexico State’s Desmond Dan and Miami (Fla.)’s Brian Hightower.

Lovie Smith’s staff also lost a battle for a wide receiver prospect in a targeted area that they felt like they’d carved out a niche advantage. Demetrius Cannon, a three-star 2021 prospect out of Trinity Catholic H.S. in St. Louis, Mo., was expected to consider joining his high school teammates in quarterback Isaiah Williams, running back Reggie Love along with linebackers Derrick Smith and Shammond Williams. Illinois tight ends coach Corey Patterson was the head coach at Trinity Catholic for three years from 2016-18. However, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound product committed to Louisville Monday afternoon.

Since May 1, Illinois football has seen its number of commitments in its 2021 recruiting class rise from one to 10. Illini Now/Sports Illustrated wants to give you some names to watch as we get to the summer months and Lovie Smith’s program attempts to fill out what should be its largest class in recent years.

--------------------------

WIDE RECEIVERS

--------------------------

Jimmy Valsin - Bowie H.S. (Arlington, Texas), 6-3, 180, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Narrowed Offer List: Illinois, Oregon State, Colorado, Utah, Houston, Indiana, Syracuse and Kansas State.

Illinois wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stocker, a native of Valsin’s hometown of Arlington, Texas, has been on the three-star prospect long before the Illini put out a scholarship offer to him in late April. Valsin had 659 yards on 33 receptions with eight receiving touchdowns for a high school program that finished 5-6 last season. Earlier this month, Valsin narrowed his list of choices down to eight schools but he might be trying to wait a few more months to evaluate if he’ll have options to take official visits this fall before making a fall decision.

---------------------

Chevalier “Chevy” Brenson - Christian Brothers College Prep School (O’Fallon, Mo.), 6-4, 195, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offers: Illinois, Kansas State, Colorado State, Ohio and Army

Brenson is a big target receiver in the same mold as current 2021 verbal commit Patrick Bryant but might have a little bit more speed. The Illini have moved fast on Brenson to continue its current success and tradition of recruiting the St. Louis metro area as the Illini could see an Isiah Williams to Brenson combination through the air several years from now. Illinois sent out a scholarship offer to Brenson on June 12 and have been doing Zoom media conference calls with the prospect since the initial contact. Illini Inquirer/247Sports.com editor Jeremy Werner just placed a prediction that Brenson will end up committing and signing with the Illini as they are one of two offers he holds from a Power Five Conference school.

-------------------------

Aramoni Rhone - Plant City High School (Orlando, Fla.), 6-5, 190, Three Stars by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com - Offers: Arizona State, Iowa State and Cincinnati

Why wouldn’t the Illini travel to Florida once again to find another overlooked recruiting gem? Of the 10 prospects committed in its 2021 recruiting class, six are from the Sunshine State and the state of Florida has been a big reason for the recruiting momentum for Lovie Smith and his staff since May 1. Rhone is another big target that hasn’t yet to receive an offer from Illinois but the coaches have gauged the Orlando native’s interest in the rebuilding Big Ten program. Rhone attended Orlando Jones High School last year where he caught 12 passes for 218 yards and seven touchdowns for a program that went 13-2 and made Class 5A state finals. However, he’ll be taking his talents to Plant City High School this fall and hopes the COVID-19 pandemic lifts so soon so he can showcase his physical ball skills as a consistent playmaker.