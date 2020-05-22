IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Illini Highly Interested In Former Pro Bowl OL Olin Kruetz’s Son

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- It is a guarantee Lovie Smith will not have to introduce himself to at least one father of the Illini’s biggest targets in its 2021 recruiting class.

Smith is intensely familiar with the family of three-star offensive lineman Josh Kreutz after being his dad’s head coach in the National Football League for nine seasons in Chicago.

Josh Kreutz, who plays at Loyola Academy where his high school head coach is former Illini All-American linebacker John Holecek, got his first and currently only Power Five Conference scholarship offer from a Power Five Conference when Illinois offered the 6-foot-2, 260-pound center on Feb. 6.

Josh Kruetz, who has said to multiple news outlets that he’s conducted several Zoom video conferences this spring with members of the Illini coaching staff, currently has scholarship offers from Illinois, Western Kentucky, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan and Ball State. Kruetz’s recruitment is being primarily handled on the Illinois staff by offensive line coach Bob McClain.

Screen Shot 2020-05-22 at 7.16.33 AM
Lovie Smith speaking to the Chicago Bears players, with Olin Kreutz (57) in the background, during halftime of the Monday Night Football comeback win at Arizona in 2006. Courtesy of the Chicago Bears

Before being drafted by Chicago in the third round, 64th overall, of the 1998 NFL Draft, Olin Kreutz was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American selection and earned All-Pac-10 Conference first-team honors. Olin Kreutz was a six-time Pro Bowl selection at center from 2001-06 and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2006. Kruetz played in his only Super Bowl in 2006 when Smith guided the Bears to Super Bowl XLI where they lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

“If you asked me what Lovie’s gift was as a coach...no matter how bad things got, he walked in the room and he was the same guy,” Kreutz said last October on NBC Sports Chicago. “And he preached the exact same message no matter where you were in the season. Oddly, you would just slowly believe in what he was saying.”

Olin Kruetz is now a football analyst for NBC Sports Chicago and 670 WSCR The Score radio and was one of several pundits who commented on the Illini program following the 24-23 upset win last season over then-No. 6 Wisconsin.

“It was a huge win for Lovie and the one thing Lovie does well is he always believes no matter how bad things are,” Olin Kreutz said. “He believes in his system and what he’s trying to install with the kids there (at Illinois). When everybody stopped believing in them, they showed that they believed in each other.”

Holecek, who was part of a roster that included four Illini linebackers (with Dana Howard, Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy) named to All-American selections, has won the Illinois High School Athletics Association Class 8A state championship in 2015 and 2018 at Loyola. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Beat SEC and ACC programs For Commit Of 3-star Florida CB Daniel Edwards

Daniel Edwards becomes the 10th high school player from Florida to either verbally commit or sign with Illinois over the last three recruiting cycles.

Matthew Stevens

Three-Star DE Sedarius McConnell Commits To Illini's 2021 Class

McConnell, who will be entering his senior year at Westlake High School in Atlanta, committed to Illinois

Matthew Stevens

by

John Garcia Jr

Ashton Washington’s First Job Isn’t Easy: Help Illini’s In-State Recruiting

Illinois football hire Ashton Washington hopes to help change the culture of in-state recruits not being interested in Illini football.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.

Matthew Stevens

Hello, Atlanta: How Illini Football Recruiting Is Breaking Into A New Talent Market

From 1890 to 1980, Illinois football never had a letterwinner from a Georgia high school program. In the last two weeks of 2020, they’ve obtained two Atlanta verbal commits.

Matthew Stevens

Ashton Washington Joins Illini Football As Lovie Smith’s First Female Staff Hire

Ashton Washington, who will be Illini football's first African-American women in a full-time staff position, is named director of high school relations.

Matthew Stevens

Lovie Smith Sends Condolences After Death Of Fmr. Bears CEO Michael McCaskey

Former Chicago Bears head coach and current Illinois coach Lovie Smith sent out his heartfelt condolences for a former boss, Michael McCaskey, who died Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Goes To Transfer Portal Again: Cal Graduate Transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu Commits to Illini

California graduate transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu becomes another example of Illinois finding success in the transfer portal

Matthew Stevens

Illini 2021 3-Star LB Commit Trevor Moffitt: “I think I can be an All-American”

Trevor Moffitt, the newest football commit of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, isn’t shy about setting high expectations for his college football career.

Matthew Stevens

SI All-American VIDEO: Illini 2021 QB Commit Samari Collier

SI All-American has compiled highlights from Illinois 2021 QB commit Samari Collier's junior season at DeSoto (Texas) High School.

Matthew Stevens