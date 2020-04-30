IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Fmr. Mississippi State OL Brevyn Jones Announces Verbal Commit To Illinois

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The transfer train continues to roll on for Illinois football.

Lovie Smith’s Illini program received another verbal commitment from a former Power 5 Conference program player Thursday afternoon as Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones announced his pledge to Illinois on Twitter.

“Coaching staff showed me loved since day one checking up on me everyday just felt like family,” Jones said in confirming the news to Sports Illustrated. “Plus Illinois is on the come up and I want to be a part of it and it’s going to be nice to be in a different part of the country.”

Jones, who announced his departure from the MSU program just days after new head coach Mike Leach posted a now-deleted tweet of a meme of a woman knitting a noose for her husband during self-quarantine, was reportedly contacted by Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Houston and several other high-profile programs after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. Jones told 247Sports.com that Leach’s tweet played a part in his decision to leave the Bulldogs program “a little bit” but was also considering a move before Leach's Twitter gaffe due to initially committing and being signed by the staff of former MSU head coach Joe Moorhead.

“It bothered me kinda. … (It was) kinda shocking. Not something (you) expect,” Jones told 247Sports.com.

Jones is an athletic offensive tackle prospect from the Birmingham, Ala., metro area and spent last season as a redshirt year with the MSU program after signing as a consensus three-star offensive tackle by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com from Huffman High School after turning down scholarship offers from Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State.

Jones, who was listed on MSU’s roster at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, has four remaining years of eligibility but may likely have to sit out the upcoming season due to still existing NCAA transfer rules. Jones becomes the fifth transfer commit for the Illini program since the end of last season as he joins graduate transfers Christian Bell (LB/DE from Wisconsin), Blake Jeresaty (OL from Wofford) and Desmond Dan (WR from New Mexico State) along with Brian Hightower (WR from Miami-Fla.) as likely sit-out transfers.

Despite still only having one high school prospect verbally committed to the 2021 recruiting class, Jones continues the list of success stories for the Illini in the transfer market. The list of players that Smith’s Illinois staff have brought in to transform the roster includes quarterback Brandon Peters, pass rusher Oluwole Betiku Jr., wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, linebacker Milo Eifler, wide receiver Trevon Sidney, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Illinois will also get the services of sit-out transfers Luke Ford (TE from Georgia) and Derrick Smith (LB from Miami-Florida) for the upcoming season.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Headlines - April 30, 2020

Illini daily news updates include info on Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo and Josh Whitman's reaction to NCAA's position on NIL.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review hit three topics involving Illinois sports

Matthew Stevens

Illini Signees Adam Miller & Andre Curbelo Among ESPN's 2020 Top 50

Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo, Illini basketball, Brad Underwood, ESPN, Illinois, Morgan Park, Chicago, Puerto Rico, Long Island,

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD Josh Whitman ‘Encouraged’ After NCAA announcement on NLI

Illini, NCAA, name image and likeness, Josh Whitman, Board of Governors, Illinois

Matthew Stevens

Illini Headlines - April 29, 2020

We give you an inside look at the stories from the last 24 hours involving Illini sports

Matthew Stevens

New York Giants Sign Illini DE Oluwole Betiku

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku was among 10 undrafted free agents signed by the New York Giants.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING: Miami Transfer WR Brian Hightower Verbally Commits To Illini

Illini football, Illini recruiting, transfer portal, Miami Hurricanes, college football, Brian Hightower, IMG Academy, Lovie Smith

Matthew Stevens

Wake Forest Guard Chaundee Brown Part of Illini’s “Selective” Transfer Recruiting

Illinois coach Brad Underwood says he can be very selective in transfer portal but Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown is a part of that process.

Matthew Stevens

No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft

For the third time in the last six years, the Illinois football program did not have a player drafted into the National Football League.

Matthew Stevens

Betiku Hopes Lack Of Quality Game Film Doesn’t Scare Off NFL Teams

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku hopes to find a late-round home in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens