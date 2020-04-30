CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The transfer train continues to roll on for Illinois football.

Lovie Smith’s Illini program received another verbal commitment from a former Power 5 Conference program player Thursday afternoon as Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones announced his pledge to Illinois on Twitter.

“Coaching staff showed me loved since day one checking up on me everyday just felt like family,” Jones said in confirming the news to Sports Illustrated. “Plus Illinois is on the come up and I want to be a part of it and it’s going to be nice to be in a different part of the country.”

Jones, who announced his departure from the MSU program just days after new head coach Mike Leach posted a now-deleted tweet of a meme of a woman knitting a noose for her husband during self-quarantine, was reportedly contacted by Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Houston and several other high-profile programs after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. Jones told 247Sports.com that Leach’s tweet played a part in his decision to leave the Bulldogs program “a little bit” but was also considering a move before Leach's Twitter gaffe due to initially committing and being signed by the staff of former MSU head coach Joe Moorhead.

“It bothered me kinda. … (It was) kinda shocking. Not something (you) expect,” Jones told 247Sports.com.

Jones is an athletic offensive tackle prospect from the Birmingham, Ala., metro area and spent last season as a redshirt year with the MSU program after signing as a consensus three-star offensive tackle by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com from Huffman High School after turning down scholarship offers from Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, Florida Atlantic and Appalachian State.

“Coaching staff showed me loved since day one checking up on me everyday just felt like family. Plus Illinois is on the come up and I want to be a part of it and it’s going to be nice to be in a different part of the country.” - Brevyn Jones in confirming his Illinois verbal commit to Sports Illustrated

Jones, who was listed on MSU’s roster at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, has four remaining years of eligibility but may likely have to sit out the upcoming season due to still existing NCAA transfer rules. Jones becomes the fifth transfer commit for the Illini program since the end of last season as he joins graduate transfers Christian Bell (LB/DE from Wisconsin), Blake Jeresaty (OL from Wofford) and Desmond Dan (WR from New Mexico State) along with Brian Hightower (WR from Miami-Fla.) as likely sit-out transfers.

Despite still only having one high school prospect verbally committed to the 2021 recruiting class, Jones continues the list of success stories for the Illini in the transfer market. The list of players that Smith’s Illinois staff have brought in to transform the roster includes quarterback Brandon Peters, pass rusher Oluwole Betiku Jr., wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, linebacker Milo Eifler, wide receiver Trevon Sidney, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Illinois will also get the services of sit-out transfers Luke Ford (TE from Georgia) and Derrick Smith (LB from Miami-Florida) for the upcoming season.