Illini Interested in 2021 OL Toby Wilson, Son Of Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois has begun to look toward the son of a current Big Ten Conference coach to possibly replenish its interior offensive line.

Illinois coaches, including offensive coordinator Rod Smith and offensive line Bob McClain, have begun to reach out to two-star offensive guard prospect Toby Wilson from Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio. Wilson is the son of former Indiana head coach and current Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Jeremy Werner, the publisher and editor of IlliniInquirer.com, which is the Illinois 247Sports.com affiliate, was the first to report this news.

Toby Wilson is a 275-pound guard or center prospect who was named a second-team All-Area selection by the local media following his junior season last fall. Wilson currently holds offers from Air Force, Navy, Army, Western Kentucky, Akron, Toledo and North Texas. However, it is expected Wilson to get more attention as he prepares for his senior season and Illinois is keeping tabs on him.

The Illini will likely have four starting seniors and a rising junior (Kendrick Green) already drawing interest from National Football League scouts returning for the upcoming 2020 season. However, it is this potential turnover that has Illini coaches concerned about the future of the interior lineman positions.

As previously reported on Illini Now/Sports Illustrated, Illinois has offered several interior linemen including three-star Josh Kreutz, the son of nine-time Pro Bowler Olin Kreutz, along with three-star Hutson Lillibridge from Plainfield, Ill., and South Carolina product Trevor Timmons.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson in the second half of a 2016 game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Wilson was 26–47 in six seasons at Indiana from 2011-16. Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports

After being turned down for the Mississippi State head coaching opening in 2009 that eventually went to Dan Mullen, Kevin Wilson was named the Hoosiers head coach in 2011. Wilson earned a 26–47 overall record in Bloomington over six seasons but led the program to back-to-back bowl games in 2015 and 2016. However, Wilson would resign from the program on Dec. 1, 2016 less than a month before the Hoosiers bowl game amidst allegations that he mistreated players with the most serious charge being he pressured a player to suit up and play despite suffering severe back injury. Just over a month after resigning at Indiana, Urban Meyer hired Wilson as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Ohio State. Wilson, who was retained after Meyer handed the program off to Ryan Day before the 2019 season, has stayed in that current position for the last three seasons with OSU.

Ohio is not a recently fruitful recruiting market for Illini football as senior tailback Ra’Von Bonner is the only scholarship player on the current roster from the Buckeye State.