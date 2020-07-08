CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- If you believe his Twitter feed, Illinois just added another linebacker to its 2021 recruiting class that has completely transformed his body in a two-year period.

If Kalen Villanueva can go from being a 150-pound unknown athlete to a progressing 200-pound prospect in two years worthy of Division 1 school attention, Illinois is hoping he can continue to develop into a perfect unknown find for its next recruiting class.

"I came a long way from where I was at the beginning of my high school journey," Villanueva wrote in a note on Twitter that corresponded with his commitment announcement. "If you were to ask me about my future in ninth grade, I don't know what I'd tell you. As a kid, I wasn't the most athletic kid out there. That's when my mom got me into the weight room, and I worked until I could become the man I am today. I couldn't have done this without my parents, my coaches, my family and friends pushing me. I'm thankful for all the coaches giving me the opportunity to advance my academic and athletic future. With that being said, I'd love to announce that I will be spending the next four years of my career at the University of Illinois."

Villanueva, who reportedly has played skill positions at Stuart High School in Falls Church, Va., such as cornerback, wide receiver and running back, is being identified by this Illinois coaching staff as a future linebacker. Villanueva ran a 4.52-second time in the 40-yard-dash at the regional stop for 2019 The Opening camp and recorded a vertical leap of 39.1 inches. He is the third linebacker commit in an Illinois 2021 recruiting class that has now grown to 12 verbal pledges after only having just one on May 1. Previously Illinois had received commitments from a pair of three-star Florida linebackers (Dylan Rosiek and Trevor Moffitt) in May and June.

According to Jeremy Werner at IlliniInquirer.com/247Sports.com, Villanueva has local ties to the state of Illinois as both his father and grandmother currently live in Chicago.

Villanueva, who was primarily recruited by Illini linebackers coach Miles Smith, who is the son of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, received a scholarship offer from Illinois on March 11 just as the coronavirus was shutting down college campuses nationwide and making recruiting trips for 2021 class recruits impossible.

Villanueva, who is now listed at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, is rated as a two-star recruit by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. Illinois was the only Power Five Conference program to make an offer to Villanueva as he had just two other scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision schools and they were both military academies (Army and Navy) while also acquiring some interest from regionally local FCS schools such as William & Mary, Campbell and Pennsylvania.