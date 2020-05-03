Illini Grab Verbal Commitment From 3-Star 2021 DB Prince Green

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- After gaining some notable attention in the transfer market, Illinois football finally was able to put that second high school prospect tally up for the 2021 recruiting class.

The Illini gained a verbal pledge Sunday evening from three-star Georgia athlete Prince Green, who is likely to be used as a defensive back in head coach Lovie Smith’s defensive scheme.

Green, who was used extensively as both a wide receiver and cornerback at Class 5A Griffin (Ga.) High School, received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Minnesota and Kansas, while also receiving attention from nearby FBS power Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back prospect is the first prep commitment for the Illini football program in several months since three-star Texas quarterback Samari Collier committed to Illinois in early December. The recruitment of Green was led by newly-hired Illini defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and Illinois secondary coach Keynodo Hudson. Green will likely be expected to provide depth after Illinois loses projected 2020 cornerback starters Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs to graduation.

Despite still only having two high school prospects verbally committed to the 2021 recruiting class, the Illini had previously found recruiting success stories in the transfer market. Illinois had found five transfer commits since the end of last season including graduate transfers Christian Bell (LB/DE from Wisconsin), Blake Jeresaty (OL from Wofford) and Desmond Dan (WR from New Mexico State), Brian Hightower (WR from Miami-Fla.) and Brevyn Jones (OT from Mississippi State) as likely sit-out transfers. The list of players that Lovie Smith’s Illinois staff have brought in to transform the roster includes quarterback Brandon Peters, pass rusher Oluwole Betiku Jr., wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, linebacker Milo Eifler, wide receiver Trevon Sidney, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Illinois will also get the services of sit-out transfers Luke Ford (TE from Georgia) and Derrick Smith (LB from Miami-Florida) for the upcoming season.