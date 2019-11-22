BREAKING NEWS: Four-Star Guard Adam Miller Commits to Illinois

Adam Miller has pledged to stay in his home state when he plays college basketball by verbally committing to Illinois.

In a ceremony at the Jordan Brand Store in downtown Chicago, Miller announced his commitment to the Illini program and by doing so, became the seventh player rated with four stars to commit and/or sign with Illinois since Brad Underwood was announced as the Illini’s head coach on March 18, 2017.

Underwood has had four consecutive recruiting classes with a verbal commitment from a four-star player. Miller, who is originally from Peoria and began his prep career at Manual High School, said one of the biggest reasons he decided on Illinois was "to stay at close to home and be with family".

“I want everyone to know that comin’ and I’m going to change the culture," Miller said after making the announcement Thursday night.

Miller joins an elite Illini backcourt class as four-star point guard Andre Curbelo already signed a National Letter-of-Intent last week. Three-star California forward Coleman Hawkins, who also signed with Illinois in last week during the early period, will also join this guard duo to the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class.

Miller, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard visited Illinois in September and had scholarship offers from Arizona, Louisville, Arizona State and Kansas. Miller is from the same Chicago high school program (Morgan Park) and Mac Irvin Fire AAU program as Illini sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu. Miller was teammates with Dosunmu for one season at Morgan Park as the guard duo helped lead the Mustangs to a Class 3A state title in 2018. Miller is rated by 247Sports.com as the 32nd-best player in the country and the second-highest ranked player in the state of Illinois.

Miller was primarily recruited by assistant coach Ronald “Chin” Coleman, a Chicago native who served as head coach of the Mac Irvin Fire, one of the top AAU programs in the country, from 2005-11 before being the associate head coach at Whitney Young and serving two years as an assistant coach at Illinois-Chicago under coach Steve McClain.