We got you set with a signing day primer preview where we detailed Illinois having only 12 commitments as of today, and all but one (four-star receiver Jadon Thompson) is expected to sign today.

6:25 a.m. UPDATE - Three-star junior college linebacker/nickel Lavar Gardner announced has made it official he’ll be with the Illini program. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker led Hutchinson Community College with 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

6:40 a.m. UPDATE - Three-star North Carolina offensive lineman Phiffer Griffin has signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder chose Illinois over scholarship offers from nd West Virginia, Air Force, Marshall and Liberty after verbally committing in July. He was the 2019 Greater Charlotte Offensive Lineman of the Year and ranked the 28th-best player in North Carolina by 247Sports.com.

6:50 a.m. UPDATE - Illinois confirmed the signing of three-star Florida offensive lineman Blaise Sparks. The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder likely projects to be kicked inside at guard by his position coach and primary recruiter Bob McClain. Sparks committed to Illinois at the end of July over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Temple and Kent State.

