Illini 2020 Signing Day LIVE BLOG: Illinois Already With Three Signees

Matthew Stevens

Good morning from the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated office where we’ll bring you live updates throughout the day of the Illinois football 2020 recruiting class.

We got you set with a signing day primer preview where we detailed Illinois having only 12 commitments as of today, and all but one (four-star receiver Jadon Thompson) is expected to sign today.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini recruiting class and signing day here in our Illini Signing Day Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

-----------

6:25 a.m. UPDATE - Three-star junior college linebacker/nickel Lavar Gardner announced has made it official he’ll be with the Illini program. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker led Hutchinson Community College with 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We have more in an instant recap of his signing HERE.

---------------

6:40 a.m. UPDATE - Three-star North Carolina offensive lineman Phiffer Griffin has signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder chose Illinois over scholarship offers from nd West Virginia, Air Force, Marshall and Liberty after verbally committing in July. He was the 2019 Greater Charlotte Offensive Lineman of the Year and ranked the 28th-best player in North Carolina by 247Sports.com.

We’ll have more in an instant recap of his signing soon.

---------------------------

6:50 a.m. UPDATE - Illinois confirmed the signing of three-star Florida offensive lineman Blaise Sparks. The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder likely projects to be kicked inside at guard by his position coach and primary recruiter Bob McClain. Sparks committed to Illinois at the end of July over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Temple and Kent State.

We’ll have more in an instant recap of his signing soon.

---------------

