Illini 2020 Signee: QB Gregory ‘Deuce’ Spann

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Gregory ‘Deuce’ Spann ended some immediate heartache for those following Illinois’ 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4 and 194-pound dual-threat quarterback announced his commitment just a few days after he publicly acknowledged late-arriving scholarship offers from Auburn and Florida State to go along with previous interest from Georgia, Miami, Utah, Louisville, Ole Miss and Central Florida. It also came just days after three-star Georgia quarterback CJ Dixon reportedly nullified his previous commitment to Illinois, which was made back in July, to investigate further options.

Illinois will have projected starter Brandon Peters returning to campus for the 2020 season but Spann will get to compete with highly-touted freshman Isaiah Williams, incumbent backup for this season Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor for who will be in line for the starting job in 2021.

"The most important thing here is even despite that athletic profile that is so intriguing, this a legitimate Division 1, Power 5 Conference, Big Ten quarterback," Sports Illustrated recruiting editor/analysis John Garcia Jr. said about Spann to Illini Maven/SI last week. "He's got a pretty release, very effortless in the 3/4 range, which again in that 6-foot-4 frame is very ideal. He can push the football down the field with relative ease."

Spann completed 117 of 253 passes for 1,937 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his senior season at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida while also running for 847 yards and 10 scores while leading to a state semifinal appearance in Florida’s Class 4 postseason.

Illinois also further secured its quarterback future last week by receiving its first verbal pledge of the 2021 class in three-star Texas prospect Samari Collier.

