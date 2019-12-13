Illini Pick Up Commit From 2020 3-star QB Gregory “Deuce” Spann

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois fought off late charges from several blue-blood college programs to secure a verbal commitment from the quarterback of its upcoming 2020 recruiting class.

Gregory Spann, a 6-foot-4 and 194-pound dual-threat quarterback, announced on Twitter Friday afternoon his intention to verbally commit to Illinois. This commitment comes just a few days after he publicly acknowledged late-arriving scholarship offers from Auburn and Florida State to go along with previous interest from Georgia, Miami, Utah, Louisville, Ole Miss and Central Florida.

Spann completed 117 of 253 passes for 1,937 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his senior season at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida while also running for 847 yards and 10 scores while leading to a state semifinal appearance in Florida’s Class 4 postseason.

Spann’s official campus visit couldn’t have been better timing for the Illini program as he was on the Memorial Stadium sidelines for the 24-23 come-from-behind victory over then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19.

Illinois will have projected starter Brandon Peters returning to campus for the 2020 season but Spann will get to compete with highly-touted freshman Isaiah Williams, incumbent backup for this season Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor for who will be in line for the starting job in 2021. Illinois also further secured its quarterback future last week by receiving its first verbal pledge of the 2021 class in three-star Texas prospect Samari Collier.

This verbal pledge comes just days after three-star 2020 Georgia quarterback CJ Dixon reportedly nullified his previous commitment to Illinois, which was made back in July, to investigate further options.

Spann’s commitment comes less than a week before the early signing period begins as prospects can sign a National Letter-of-Intent starting on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20. It is unclear whether Spann will sign during the early period or wait until February to officially make his college decision final.