IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Two-Star 2020 Prep School Athlete Tahveon Nicholson Signs With Illini

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois’ 2020 recruiting class got a surprise prep school signee on the first day of the February signing period.

Tahveon Nicholson, a two-star signee from Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C., signed a National Letter-of-Intent to become the 13th signee of the Illini’s 2020 class. Nicholson is a 5-foot-11 and 170-pound athlete who Illinois announced as a defensive back when the signing was announced Wednesday morning.

Nicholson, who took an official visit to Illinois last week, signed with Florida Atlantic nearly one year ago from today but was unable to enroll after failing to become an NCAA academic qualifier. Therefore, Nicholson enrolled at Palmetto Prep after graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and was recruited heavily by Illinois defensive backs coach Keynodo Hudson.

After losing its only four-star commitment and only in-state verbal pledge (Naperville Central wide receiver Jadon Thompson) in its 2020 recruiting class to Cincinnati Tuesday night, Illinois was not expected to sign a prospect today to add to the 2020 class. Illini head coach Lovie Smith said Monday that a big class will not happen during this February signing period and Illinois coaches are holding back scholarships in order to be active in the graduate transfer market.

According to 247Sports.com, Nicholson had four interceptions and forced a fumble in his one season at Palmetto Prep. He also was productive on offense as an athletic slot receiver with 721 receiving yards and 355 rushing yards while also averaging 29.6 yards per kick return on special teams.

Nicholson is the first defensive back signee of the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class and Illinois will have several starters and contributors returning for the upcoming season including Sydney Brown, Nate Hobbs, Devon Witherspoon, and Delano Ware.

Nicholson’s signing slightly lifted Illinois’ team recruiting class ranking according to 247Sports.com from 90th to No. 87 but did not lift the Illini out of the basement of the 14-team Big Ten Conference. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COLUMN: Does Lovie’s Apathy Come From A Failing Recruiting Plan?

Lovie Smith has attempted to downplay a February signing period where they’ll be inactive. Is that a good future plan for Illinois football?

Matthew Stevens

Four-Star Former Illini 2020 Verbal Commit Flips To Cincinnati

2020 Four-star receiver Jadon Thompson flips from Illinois to Cincinnati just one day before the beginning of the February signing period.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois DTs Coach Al Davis On Recruiting & Teaching Philosophies

Newly-hired Illinois defensive tackles Al Davis talks to reporters Monday after being on the road recruiting since being hired on Jan. 17.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Not Expected To Announce Any Signings Tomorrow

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is holding back several scholarships for the 2020 season for the transfer market.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith On New Hires & Other Topics

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to media about his two new coaching hires and several other topics on Feb. 3, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Two Better Than One: Why Lovie Wanted Two “Stern Teachers” For Illini's D-line

With two openings, Illini Now/SI looks at why Illinois head coach Lovie Smith decided to shake up the structure of his coaching staff.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Feliz finished with a team-high 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field in 28 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Forward Kipper Nichols After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

Illinois forward Kipper Nichols finished with six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Illinois guard Trent Frazier Frazier missed six of his first seven shots and finished with 12 points in 37 minutes.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to the Illini losing its first Big Ten Conference game in a month.

Matthew Stevens