VIDEO: Illini 2021 3-star OL Commit Josh Kreutz w/ Illini Now/SI's Lauren Withrow

Lauren Withrow

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Illinois 2021 three-star OL commit Josh Kreutz sits down for an exclusive interview with Illini Now/Sports Illustrated correspondent Lauren Withrow.

Kreutz became the 13th verbal commitment in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class on July 9. Kreutz was instantly familiar with the Illini program as his father, six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz, played seven seasons for the Chicago Bears under head coach Lovie Smith.

Josh Kreutz is a three-star offensive lineman at Wilmette’s Loyola Academy and a Sports Illustrated All-American nominee and arguably one of the most important verbal pledges for a critical recruiting year for the Illinois football program.

“It’s going to be awesome—my family, my brothers, and my sisters coming out to see my play on a Saturday… I can’t wait for that," Kreutz said in an exclusive interview with Illini Now/SI correspondent Lauren Withrow. "It’s definitely going to be more exciting. I’ll know that people are there and that they came to watch me, so that’ll be fun.”

Josh Kreutz also had Illini ties in his high school program as a center at Loyola Academy, which won the Illinois Class 8A state football championship in 2018 and advanced to the Class 8A quarterfinals last season, has former Illinois All-American linebacker John Holecek as its head coach.

EchvpiCXgAAqfo_

Kreutz excels with his athleticism, fundamentals and physical nastiness. While it may seem like a long-shot for a true freshman to earn a two-deep spot at a Big Ten Conference school, don’t be surprised if Kreutz is a quick riser in the positional group of Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain.

Offensive line rebuilding has been critical for Illinois in this 2021 class due to the Illini likely having starting three starting seniors and a rising junior (Kendrick Green) already drawing interest from National Football League scouts for this upcoming season. Therefore, Illinois has already secured the important verbal pledges of Kreutz and three-star offensive tackle Brody Wisecarver of the St. Louis area. 

