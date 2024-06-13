Ex-Teammates Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins React To Terrence Shannon's Acquittal On Rape Charges
Ex-Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. can once again turn his attention to the NBA Draft after he was found not guilty of rape charges, stemming from allegations last September in Lawrence, Kan.
It didn't take long for reactions from fans and teammates to pour in on social media with mixed opinions on the outcome.
Former Illinois forward Marcus Domask was one of the first to speak out following the verdict, sharing, "MOOD [fire emoji] Go be great in the league family [heart emoji]." Domask's application for another year of collegiate eligibility was denied, leading him to enter the 2024 NBA Draft.
Ex-Illini teammate Coleman Hawkins had much to say about the case being settled, sharing a heartfelt message on X.
"Not celebrating because I know who my guy is… imagine playing in front of sell out crowds with people saying the craziest things to you and you’re innocent," Hawkins wrote. "Extremely proud of my guy to be able to block out all that noise and compete at an extremely high level."
Shannon, who was an All-American last season, is projected as a first-round pick a few weeks from now in the NBA Draft. He had spoken little publicly since he was suspended for six games from late December until mid-January, but now has the freedom to do so. The public view is split, as some are thrilled Shannon can now live out his dream on the biggest stage.
