Terrence Shannon Jr. Grateful For Opportunity With Contending Minnesota Timberwolves
During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, former Illini standout Terrence Shannon Jr. says he feels "grateful" to be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This comes after the NBA draftee recently stood trial for sexual assault before being found not guilty.
While sitting alongside fellow rookie Rob Dillingham, Shannon Jr. spoke about what it means to play for one of the best teams the NBA given his recent circumstances that disrupted his senior year at Illinois.
"I was just grateful, blessed for them to take this chance on me," he said. "Come to Minnesota, knowing I've played here before at the Target Center. I was just grateful and blessed for the opportunity. I was just happy and exicited."
He also added he is dead set on wanting to do whatever it takes to win a championship.
"I'm coming to a winning team, real experience," said Shannon, who was chosen with the No. 27 pick. "I'm looking to help them win a championship. Just coming in and impacting whatever way I can. I'm just grateful like I've said before. Happy to be here and ready to get to work."
The Timberwolves are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history. They went 56-26 before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals in five games.
They also possess two of the most exciting players in the league in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI