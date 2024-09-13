Terrence Shannon Jr., Mother File Lawsuit Alleging "Malicious Prosecution" In Rape Trial
Former Illini standout Terrence Shannon Jr. and mother Treanette Redding have filed a lawsuit against the Lawrence (Kan.) County Police Department and the District Attorney.
The lawsuits alleges they conducted a "malicious prosecution." It comes after Shannon Jr. was found not guilty on charges of sexual assault in Kansas last June June.
According to WCIA-TV in Champaign, Shannon Jr.'s attorney Mark Sutter says his client is seeking millions of dollars in damages.
The lawsuit was also confirmed on X/Twitter by attorney Mitch Gilfillan.
He posted on X: "MAJOR News: Terrence Shannon, Jr. + his mom, Treanette Redding, filed a Notice of Claim to sue Douglas Co. DA, Lawrence PD, + a Detective for malicious prosecution, among other claims. Led by attorneys Mark Sutter + Rob Lang, they are seeking MILLIONS in damages. More to come."
Gilfillan followed up with a subsequent tweet.
"Filling a claim against a Kansas municipality has much stricter requirements than a standard personal injury claims. This claim is subject to that Kansas Tort Claims Act (K.S.A. 12-105b(d)). I confirmed with the filing from a source in Douglas County. Details Unfolding."
In December 2023, Shannon Jr. was charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at a bar called Jayhawk Cafe in September. He was suspended from the team before filing suit against the University to reclaim his eligibility.
In January, the University granted him eligible to play as the Fighting Illini advanced to the Elite Eight.
After his acquittal, Shannon Jr. was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 27th pick in the NBA Draft. The preseason starts next month.
