Three-Star Quarterback With Strong Family Bloodlines Commits To Illinois
Three-star quarterback Jershaun Newton has officially committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini.
After receiving scholarship offers from the likes of Florida State, Indiana and Miami (Fla.), Newton announced his decision on X/Twitter.
The 6-foot, 205-pound quarterback hails from Clearwater Central (Fla.) Catholic High School. In his senior season, he threw for 2,084 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,020 yards with five touchdowns.
He is following in the footsteps of his brother Jer'Zhan, a former Illini defensive tackle who was selected by the Washington Commanders in the March NFL Draft.
TERRENCE SHANNON INTRODUCED IN MINNESOTA
During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, former Illini standout Terrence Shannon Jr. says he feels "grateful" to be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This comes after the NBA draftee recently stood trial for sexual assault before being found not guilty.
While sitting alongside fellow rookie Rob Dillingham, Shannon Jr. spoke about what it means to play for one of the best teams the NBA given his recent circumstances that disrupted his senior year at Illinois.
"I was just grateful, blessed for them to take this chance on me," he said. "Come to Minnesota, knowing I've played here before at the Target Center. I was just grateful and blessed for the opportunity. I was just happy and excited."
FRESHMAN MOREZ JOHNSON MAKING IMPACT
When it comes to banging the boards and penetrating the paint, Illini freshman Morez Johnson is tenacious as they come.
The 6-foot-9 center out of Thornton Township (Ill.) High School is hard at work looking to prove he belongs by using his size and strength to his advantage. He's shown that during summer workouts since his arrival on campus in Champaign.
"Morez has led us in rebounding every single day," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "He's impacted us. He's 242 pounds, very physical."
Zachary Draves is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com or on Instagram @zdraves0633
