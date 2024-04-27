Illinois Tight End Tip Reiman Taken By Arizona Cardinals In Third Round
The Illinois Fighting Illini had three players selected within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
The final was tight end Tip Reiman, who was chosen Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 82 in the third round. After walking on in 2020, he caught 19 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns last season.
ADAMS SCOOPUED UP BY CARDINALS, TOO
Tackle Isaiah Adams was the second Illini player taken in the NFL Draft.
On Friday, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round with the No. 71 pick. He joined defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton as Illini draftees. Newton was chosen at No. 36 by the Washington Commanders in the second round.
Adams was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable-mention selections in his two seasons at Illinois. He started all 25 games after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas.
NEWTON REUINTES WITH FORMER ILLINI TEAMMATE IN WASHINGTON
The Commanders taking Newton, means he is reuniting with Illini teammate Jartavius Martin. It is the second straight draft the Commanders selected a former Illinois player in the second round. A safety, Martin was chosen at No. 47 last year.
"And I mean, of course my teammate from a few years back, Quan Martin's, on the team, so I've been watching games," Newton said on a conference call with reporters. "I watch everybody on the defense, especially defensive line."
Newton said he had yet to speak with Martin because he was too busy enjoying the moment.
"Nah, not yet. I've been taking pictures with the family, just excited, sharing a moment with them," Newton said. "But, I know me and rich homie [Martin] will go link up soon."
Newton was projected to go in the first round but became one of the steals of the second. Some believe teams stayed away because of a foot injury he sustained during last season. Newton said the injury healed up and he's ready to go with his new team.
"I'm fully healed now. I'm fully ready to go," Newton said. "The injury happened midseason, got surgery on it in January, healed up, fully healed, then I did a Pro Day back in Illinois and ever since then I've been ready to go."