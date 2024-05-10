Trial Date Set For Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon For Rape Allegations
Former Illinois Fighting Illini basketball player Terrence Shannon will go on trial for rape allegations after a Kansas judge ruled Friday there was probable cause to pursue the charges.
The trial date is set for June 10.
Shannon was suspended for six games in late December and January once the allegations surfaced. He is accused of an incident that allegedly happened in Lawrence, Kan. in early September. The Illini football team was in town playing the Kansas Jayhawks.
According to WAND, Shanon's legal team released a statement saying "Our legal team is neither shocked nor disappointed by the outcome of this event. A preliminary hearing is a procedural process that merely speaks to the threshold of evidence and whether a question of fact may exist for a jury. It has nothing to do with guilt or innocence. Those issues will be decided at trial, and we continue to look forward to our day in court."
Shannon entered a plea of not guilty.
After serving his six-game suspension and returing when he was reinstated by a judge, Shannon played like one of the best players in the courty. Upon his return, he led the Illini to the Big Ten tournament title and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual champion UConn. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American.
Shannon is supposed to be preparing for the upcoming NBA in June. He is projected as mid-first round to late-second pick.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com