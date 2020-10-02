MLB Roundup: Two Spots Left in Playoffs, and Cubs Look to Stay Alive Friday

Six teams have survived the first-ever best-of-three wild-card round of the Major League Baseball Playoffs so far, and two spots remain in the National League.

The Chicago Cubs, who won the National League Central but have struggled to hit the ball of late, get back to work at 2 p.m. ET on Friday. They were rained out Thursday, so they'll take on the Miami Marlins in Game 2 on your local ABC affiliate.

And Friday night, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres will settle their series, which is now tied at 1-1.

The Cubs have their backs to the wall, but this is an experienced group, so the moment shouldn't be too big for them.

“We’re not going to go out there and play with a demeanor that we can’t make a mistake or play tight,” former Indiana star Kyle Schwarber said after Thursday's rain delay. “It’s just the reality of the situation. We need to play our baseball, which is really good baseball, doing the little things right and making sure we’re really good in situations. That’s our baseball.

“It’s no secret it’s an elimination game for us. It's still a little different without the fans in the stands and being able to go off their momentum, but we’re going to create our own momentum (Friday).”

Yu Darvish will pitch for the Cubs, and he's been very good all year. He was 8-3 in 12 starts with a 2.01 earned run average. He'll take on Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez, a 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic who started seven games, posting a 3-2 record and a 3.46 ERA.

The Padres and Cardinals will play at 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN. Jack Flaherty is starting for St. Louis, and San Diego, whose starting rotation is severely depleted by injuries, is undecided on a starter. It will likely be all arms on deck for the Padres.

Thursday's American League Game

Oakland A's 6, Chicago White Sox 4: The A's kept pecking away at Chicago's depleted pitching staff in Game 3, finally pulling away with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. Chicago used nine pitchers — five of them rookies — and the moment was too big for several of them. In the fifth, the A's scored twice thanks to two walks and a catcher's interference call, followed by a single by Chad Pinder. The A's will play the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series, which starts Monday.

Thursday's National League Games

Atlanta Braves 5, Cincinnati Reds 0: Atlanta's pitchers completely dominated the Reds once again. shutting them out for the second straight day. The Reds went 22 straight innings without scoring a run, setting a playoff record. They had only two hits on Thursday.

Friday's National League Games

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, 7 p.m. ET (TV; ESPN)

Tuesday's Results

Houston Astros 4, Minnesota Twins 1: The Twins lost their 17th consecutive playoff game, a pro sports record, giving up three unearned runs in the ninth inning to Houston to drop Game 1. Jose Altuve walked with the bases loaded after a Jorge Polanco error to give Houston a 2-1 lead and then Michael Bradley tacked on a two-run single to seal the deal.

Wednesday's American League Games

Houston Astros 3, Minnesota Twins 1: The sixth-seeded Astros advanced with a 3-1 win in Game 1, continuing the Twins' postseason misery. Minnesota has now lost 18 consecutive playoff games, which has never happened before in any major professonal sport. The Astros' bullpen was terrific, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing only one hit. Houston will play the Oakland-Chicago winner in the divisional series.

Wednesday's National League Games