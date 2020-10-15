SI.com
What's The Record For Most Runs in a Baseball Playoff Game?

Tom Brew

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scoring like crazy on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Through three innings, they've already scored 15 runs, including 11 runs in the first inning alone

So, I know you're asking, is that a record for the most runs scored in the playoffs.

The answer? Nope, and it's not even close.

Back in 1999, the Boston Red Sox tagged the Cleveland Indians 23-7 at Fenway Park. It was in the American League Division Series, where the Red Sox were trailing two games to none after losing the first  two games in Cleveland in the best-of-five series.

The 30 runs combined are also the most in MLB playoff history.

There were plenty of hitting stars for Boston, of course. Red Sox third baseman John Valentin homered twice and drove in seven runs. Catcher Jason Varitek had four hits and scored five runs and first baseman Mike Stanley had five hits.

"It was embarrassing and humiliating," Indians catcher Sandy Alomar said after that game. "The good part is that none of those runs mean anything tomorrow."

The 23 runs broke the all-time postseason record of 18 scored by the 1936 Yankees. That record stood for a whopping 63 years.

The Dodgers, much like those 1999 Red Sox, were down 2-0 in this series too, though it is a best-of-seven. 

They were beaten 5-1 and 8-7 in the first two games. They got four runs in the ninth inning Tuesday night, which means they scored 15 runs in a two-inning span.

That's also a MLB record.

The Dodgers became the first team in postseason history to hit three home runs in the first inning.

The Braves are used to these explosions. They gave up 10 runs in an inning to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the NL Division Series last year. It broke a 60-year-old record then, but it didn't even last a year. 

  • Update, 8:02 p.m. ET — The Dodgers failed to score in the top of the fourth inning. It's 15-1 now. (Those 16 total runs tie and NLCS record) 
  • Update, 8:21 p.m. ET — The Dodgers failed to score in the fifth. It's still 15-1.
