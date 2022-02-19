Clemson Roughs up Hoosiers 9-0 in Baseball Season Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — Jeff Mercer really didn't know what to expect from his Indiana baseball when it took the field for the first time on Friday against Clemson. It is, after all, still the dead of winter back at home.

On a sun-splashed 60-degree day in South Carolina, Clemson certainly looked like the team that had more prep time. The Tigers jumped on Indiana with three first-inning runs and never looked back, cruising to an easy 9-0 victory in the season opener for both schools.

Indiana had only three hits all day, singles by center fielder Bobby Whalen, designated hitter Matthew Ellis and right fielder Morgan Colopy. Clemson starter Mack Anglin threw five no-hit innings to get the win.

Whalen broke up the no-hitter with a single to right in the sixth inning off of reliever Olenchuk, and Ellis followed with another single, but first baseman Kip Fougerousse grounded out to first to end the threat, Indiana's first of the day.

The Hoosiers were already down 6-0 by then. Clemson hitters got to Indiana starter John Modugno early, scoring three runs in the first inning with five singles. Clemson shortstop Benjamin Blackwell hit a solo home run in the second to make it 4-0.

Modugno didn't make it out of the fourth inning, losing his mechanics a bit while hitting a batter, walking two more and throwing two wild pitches. He was replaced by Reese Sharp, who allowed a sacrifice fly that made it 6-0, but then closed out the inning with two strikeouts. Modugno finished the day allowing six runs, five earned, in just three-plus innings on 75 pitches.

Indiana's bullpen was solid on the day. Sharp pitched three innings and struck out seven, though he did walk four batters and allowed two runs. Ryan Kraft, a freshman from Mokena, Ill., made his college debut, pitching the last two innings. He struck out six batters while walking two and allowing one unearned run.

The two teams square off again on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. ET. The series ends on Sunday with a 1 p.m. game. Jack Perkins, a transfer from Louisville who is a Kokomo, Ind., native, will get the start for Indiana.

How to watch Saturday's game

VIDEO: The game can be streamed through the ACC Network's service, which is also carried on ESPN-Plus. Here is the link to watch the game: CLICK HERE

AUDIO: The radio broadcast of the game is available on the Indiana Athletics website, iuhoosiers.com. To listen to the game, CLICK HERE

Related stories on Indiana baseball