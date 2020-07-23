HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

MLB Hoosiers: Four Former Indiana Players Set to Resume Baseball Season

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Four months later than planned, the Major League Baseball season finally gets underway on Thursday, with a 60-game season that will be a mad dash to the playoffs.

There are four former Indiana players on the final 30-man rosters, Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley of the Chicago Cubs, and Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants.

Three others will stay in shape at alternate sites and might get called up later in the season, Kyle Hart of the Boston Red Sox, Aaron Slegers of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Stiever of the Chicago White Sox.

Here's the nuts and bolts on the seven Hoosiers, and a schedule of their first game.

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

  • Status: 30-man roster
  • Position: Outfielder, designated hitter
  • Pro career: Schwarber was the fourth-overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Cubs, and a World Series hero in 2016. 
  • Next game: Friday night vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET
  • The skinny: For years, people have said that Schwarber is better suited to being a designated hitter than an outfielder, and now he'll get that chance with all of baseball using the DH in  this abbreviated season.  He's ready to hit the ground running. “I think that’s gonna be up to the hitters,” Schwarber said. “Everyone always says the pitchers are catching up, but I think with the way the game is going now there are so many plus-arms in the bullpen. I think it’s gonna be a little challenge. Some pitchers might be on pitch count early. They might only be at 70 pitches and that could be three innings or four innings. Usually you’re planning on a starter to stay in there for five innings. But it could be three innings for a starter and six innings for a bullpen.''
CubsKyleSchwarberProfile
Kyle Schwarber will likely be the designated hitter for the Cubs this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs

  • Status: 30-man roster
  • Position: Catcher
  • Pro career: Phegley was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the 2009 draft. He has played seven seasons in the majors, with the White Sox and Oakland A's. This is his first season with the Cubs.
  • Next game: Friday night vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET
  • The skinny: Phegley benefited from the expanded rosters, as the Cubs decided to keep three catchers.He is behind Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini, and if both stay healthy, he'll likely be used mostly as a pinch-hitter.
CubsJoshPhegley
Josh Phegley is in his first year with the Cubs, as a backup catcher. (USA TODAY Sports)

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants

  • Status: 30-man roster
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Pro career: Baragar was drafted by the Giants in the ninth round of the 2016 draft. He is 18-20 with a 3.92 ERA in 71 starts. Tonight will be his first major-league game. 
  • Next game: Thursday night at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN
  • The skinny: Baragar wasn't even on the Giants' 60-man spring training roster, but he was added late and was so impressive that he made the team.  “I just kind of came and I was ready to go, but I didn’t expect this to happen,” Baragar said. “I was just coming in and trying to showcase I put in a little bit of extra work and tried to improve on some stuff and it really paid off.” The body followed the mind, first needing to understand how his pitches work, then honing how he can throw them. “All the pieces of the puzzle are all coming together,” said the most surprising puzzle piece of the Giants.
IndianaCalebBaraga
Caleb Baragar surprised a lot of people by making the Giants' 30-man roster. (USA TODAY Sports)

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants

  • Status: 30-man roster
  • Position: Outfielder
  • Pro career: Dickerson was drafted in the third round of the 2011 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has played three years in the majors, the first two with the San Diego Padres and last year with the Giants. 
  • Next game: Thursday night at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN
  • The skinny: Dickerson had a great spring, hitting .320, and seemed set to start before the season was delayed. The Giants get the season going against their arch rivals, the Dodgers.
GiantsAlexDickerson
Alex Dickerson has found a home with the San Francisco Giants. (USA TODAY Sports)

Kyle Hart, Boston  Red Sox

  • Status: Taxi squad
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Pro career: Drafted in the 19th round by the Red Sox in 2016, he has played four seasons in the minor leagues, He has a 25-29 record, but has posted an impressive 3.13 ERA, mostly as a starting pitcher. 
  • Next game: None
  • The skinny: Hart didn't make the Red Sox's final cut, but he'll be training in Pawtucket at their alternate site and will be ready to go if called.  He said he's enjoying working out at Fenway Park with the Red Sox. “I get to work at Fenway every day,” Hart said. “Just trying to imagine what it sounds like with tens of thousands of people, because that’s the part that’s missing right now. You can throw four or five (scoreless innings) in an intersquad, but can you do it against the Yankees with the game on the line, with 35,000 or 40,000 people yelling at you? I’m hoping I get to experience that last piece.”

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays

  • Status: Taxi squad
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Pro career: Drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Twins in 2013, Slegers has a 54-43 record in the minor leagues during the past seven years, with a 3.75 ERA. He made brief stops in the major leagues with the Twins in 2017 and 2018, and last year with the Rays. He has a 1-2 record in the bigs, with a 5.63 ERA
  • Next game: None
  • The skinny: Slegers didn't make the 30-man roster, mostly because the Rays have one of the deepest pitching staffs in baseball. “This organization is as stacked as I’ve ever seen,” Slegers said earlier this week. “My firsthand knowledge of seeing all the guys in the bullpen, they have some of the nastiest pitches I’ve ever seen. We’re going to be in really good shape.”

Jonathan Stiever, Chicago White Sox

  • Status: Taxi squad
  • Position: Pitcher
  • Pro career: Drafted in the fifth round in 2018, he has started 39 games in two years, posting a 10-11 record with a 3.59 ERA. He has 193 strikeouts in 173 innings.
  • Next game: None
  • The skinny: Stiever was added to the White Sox's 60-man roster last week, and will be on their taxi squad to start the season. 
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Preview: The X-Factor for Each Team

In the competitive Big Ten, oftentimes one little thing makes the difference between winning and losing. Here's our look at the X-factor for several teams around the league this season.

Tom Brew

What to expect from Indiana Target Jordan Longino's decision tonight

Class of 2021 four-star shooting Jordan Longino is set to announce his college decision tonight, but he has kept his recruitment close.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Weighing in on Archie Miller's Comments

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller spoke at length for the first time in two months on Monday, and he had a lot to say. So, of course, that meant we had a lot to volley back and opine upon.

Tom Brew

Indiana Basketball Scheduled to Play Western Michigan Nov. 13

Indiana is scheduled to play Western Michigan on Nov. 13. This is the fourth official nonconference opponent on IU's schedule.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana Guard Yogi Ferrell Ready For NBA Restart, Explains Chosen Social Justice Message

With De'Aaron Fox down with an ankle injury, former Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell said he is ready to run the team to help the Sacramento Kings make the playoffs.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Marcelino Ball makes Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List' For Second Straight Year

Marcelino Ball ranks No. 17 on Bruce Feldman's 2020 college football “Freaks List.”

Dylan Wallace

Archie Miller Speaks: 'Great Feeling to See the Players Again'

In his first lengthy interview in months, Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller broached several topics, including waiting to start the season until after Thanksgiving, and how good his next Hoosiers team can be.

Tom Brew

Connor Manous, Indiana Relievers Continue to Dominate During Hot Georgia Summer

Connor Manous and his Indiana bullpen mates are spending the summer in Macon, Ga., and, he still hasn't given up a run all year

Tom Brew

SI All-American Watch List: Indiana Hoosiers Football Targets And Commitments

Six Indiana Hoosier commits for the class of 2021 are on the SI All-American watch list.

Dylan Wallace

Class of 2021 Indiana Target Jordan Longino to Announce His College Decision on Thursday

Four-star shooting guard Jordan Longino out of Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania will announce his college destination on Thursday. Indiana is one of seven teams in the mix.

Dylan Wallace