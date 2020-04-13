Indiana Baseball: Richardson, Dunham Get Multiple Postseason Accolades

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's baseball season got cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped a few Hoosiers from earning several postseason honors

Sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson, junior outfielder Elijah Dunham and pitcher McCade Brown all received some accolades. Here's out it broke down :

Grant Richardson (Fishers, Ind.)

Named to 2020 Perfect Game Honor Roll and Impact Sophomore by Perfect Game

Named Most Impressive Hitter in the Big Ten by D1Baseball

Ranked the No. 15 sophomore hitter by D1Baseball

Ranked No. 194 prospect on D1Baseball’s 2020 College Top 250 List

Ranked No. 216 prospect in 2020 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Elijah Dunham (Evansville, Ind.)

Ranked No. 39 on D1Baseball’s Top 100 Hitter of 2019-20 Seasons List

Ranked No. 171 prospect in 2020 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Ranked No. 175 prospect on D1Baseball’s 2020 College Top 250 List

Ranked No. 265 prospect in 2020 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Indiana left-fielder Elijah Dunham waits on a fly ball during a game at South Alabama in February. (Photos by David Donaldson)

McCade Brown (Normal, Ill.)

Ranked No. 80 prospect in 2021 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Indiana played its final game on March 11, and was able to get in just 15 nonconference games before the season was shut down. The Hoosiers finished the abbreviated season with a 9-6 record, beating ranked teams LSU (No. 11), South Alabama (No. 30) and East Carolina (No. 17) along the way, all on the road.

Richardson and Dunham were the Hoosiers' two leading hitters this season. Richardson hit .424 on the year (25-for-59), with three doubles, two triples and five home runs. He had 17 RBIs and scored 21 runs, both team highs. His triples and home runs totals led the Hoosiers as well.

Dunham was second on the team with a .390 average (23-for-59) and he had a team-leading seven doubles. He also had 11 walks and a team-high .494 on-base percentage.

Brown only pitched four innings all season and struggled (13.50 ERA and five walks) but he did have nine strikeouts and has a ton of potential.